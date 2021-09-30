Baseball roundup: Carlson homers twice to lead Cardinals over Brewers

ST. LOUIS — Rookie Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Thursday.
Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his past five starts against the Brewers. Happ (10-8) gave up 3 runs on 9 hits and struck out 7 in 6⅓ innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from Minnesota on July 30.
Kodi Whitley and T.J. McFarland combined for two innings of scoreless relief, and Luís Garcia earned his second save as the Cardinals won the rubber game of the series after having their franchise record 17-game winning streak snapped the night before.
Carlson, batting from the left side, ambushed a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez (2-1) into right field for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth.
It was the second career multi-homer game for the 22-year-old, who also went deep from both sides of the plate against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 17. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Carlson is the first rookie in MLB history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game multiple times in a single season.
Rangers 7, Angels 6: Adolis Garcia set a team rookie record for home runs and RBIs, and Brock Holt put Texas ahead for the first time with a two-run double in the eighth inning of the Rangers’ win over visiting Los Angeles.
Shohei Ohtani got his 99th RBI on his AL-leading eighth triple when the Angels batted around in a five-run first inning.
DJ Peters had a three-run homer in the third, and Garcia’s 31st homer was a two-run blast in the fifth that pushed the All-Star outfielder’s RBI total to 90. It was the first homer for Garcia in 14 games since he tied Pete Incaviglia’s rookie record of 30 homers in 1986. Garcia drove in two runs in the series opener Tuesday to match the 88 RBIs that Incaviglia had in his rookie season.
Cubs 9, Pirates 0: Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings, and visiting Chicago scored six runs in the second inning to beat Pittsburgh and send the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season.
Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches.
Pittsburgh joined Texas, Baltimore and Arizona, giving MLB four 100-loss teams for the third time, after 2002 and 2019. The Pirates hadn’t lost 100 games since 2010, when they finished 57-105.
Sergio Alcantara homered and drove in three runs for Chicago.
Notes
Yankees: New York put slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a sore left knee and recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit, who underwent knee surgery in March, limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Toronto. Voit is batting .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 68 games. He hit a major league-leading 22 home runs in last year’s 60-game season.
Marlins: Miami rookies Edward Cabrera and Jesús Sánchez left Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets because of injuries. Cabrera, a 23-year-old right-hander, came out at the start of the fourth inning because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Sánchez, a 23-year-old outfielder, left in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness.
Giants: San Francisco’s win over Arizona on Wednesday gave the Giants their 104th win of the season, their most since 1905. Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub joined the 1945-46 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to follow a losing season with 104 victories. With four games left, the Giants have a chance to break the franchise wins record of 106 set by the 1904 New York Giants. Through Wednesday, San Francisco held a two-game lead in the NL West over the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers, who rallied to beat San Diego 11-9. The Giants are seeking their first division title since 2012 and have clinched no worse than a wild card berth.