Baseball roundup: Dodgers' Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Clayton Kershaw was in prime form — call it perfect — in his season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving no concern about his health after facing no resistance from the Minnesota Twins.

When the time came for manager Dave Roberts to relieve him, Kershaw didn’t put up a fight, either.

Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings until he was pulled after 80 pitches, dominating the Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters during a 7-0 victory on Wednesday.

Roberts consulted with Kershaw after the sixth, and the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner told him his preference: one more inning with an 85-pitch limit.

“I would have loved to have stayed, but bigger things, man, bigger things,” Kershaw said.

So on a the gray, windy, 38-degree afternoon at Target Field, Alex Vesia entered for the eighth to boos from the blue-clad Dodgers fans in the crowd of 17,101. Vesia gave up Minnesota’s first and only hit, a one-out single by Gary Sanchez.

Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux and Austin Barnes hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the eighth against reliever Dereck Rodriguez, who made his Twins debut.

Chris Paddack had a rough first start with the Twins, too, less than a week after he was acquired in a trade with the Padres. He lasted four innings, with six hits and three runs allowed.

Justin Turner hit a two-run single in the first, Trea Turner had a sacrifice fly in the second and Max Muncy went deep in the ninth for the Dodgers.

Red Sox 9, Tigers 7: Former Prince George High School star Jackie Bradley, Kike Hernandez and Rafael Devers hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth inning to chase former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez as visiting Boston held on to beat Detroit. Boston led 9-2 before the Tigers scored two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. Boston’s Hansel Robles got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by getting Jonathan Schoop to pop up on the infield and retired the side in order in the ninth, earning the save. Spencer Torkelson, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft, hit his first major league home run for the Tigers in the seventh.

Mets 9, Phillies 6: Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run, doubled twice and drove in five runs as New York won at Philadelphia. Max Scherzer (2-0) worked out of a first-inning jam and allowed one run and five hits in five innings. Brandon Nimmo also homered for the Mets. Phillies starter Aaron Nola lost command and hit two batters before getting the hook in the fourth inning. Phillies star and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper hit his first home run of the season.

Giants 2, Padres 1: Logan Webb allowed just one run over eight innings and Luke Williams doubled home the only runs he needed as host San Francisco edged San Diego. Webb, a former pitcher for the Richmond Flying Squirrels who emerged as the Giants’ ace last season, gave up four hits. He retired 22 of the final 24 hitters he faced, and struck out seven while walking none. Through his first two starts, Webb has allowed just two runs in 14 innings. Padres starter Sean Manaea allowed two runs on four hits in six innings.

Guardians 7, Reds 3: Jose Ramirez homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Owen Miller hit two home runs as visiting Cleveland beat Cincinnati for its fourth straight win. Rookie Steven Kwan went 0 for 4 but drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning that put Cleveland ahead to stay as it completed a two-game sweep. Kwan is 10 for 19 and has reached base in 19 of 29 plate appearances. Kwan had seen 128 pitches this season and taken 42 swings without miss before he couldn’t check his swing on a 2-1 offering in the fourth inning from Nick Lodolo, who gave up five runs in four innings in his major league debut.

Diamondbacks 3, Astros 2: Ketel Marte hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after Seth Beer tied it with a single as Arizona rallied for a 3-2 win over visiting Houston. The Astros took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman. The Diamondbacks then ended their four-game losing streak with their comeback in the bottom of the inning off Houston closer Ryan Pressly.

Pirates 6, Cubs 2: Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Ke’Bryan Hayes went 4 for 4 as host Pittsburgh beat Chicago for a two-game series split. Kevin Newman hit a two-run triple in the third for the Pirates, who went 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position a day after going 0 for 10. The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki was 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the fourth. He is 6 for 20 (.400) with three homers and nine RBIs in six games.

Notes

Twins: Minnesota placed left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace the 24-year-old Kirilloff on the roster. Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, had his 2021 season cut short by surgery on the same wrist in July. Kirilloff is 1 for 17 at the plate this year with seven strikeouts, and he hasn’t been able to swing without pain.

Mariners: Seattle placed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The move was made a day after Romo, 39, pitched a scoreless inning at Minnesota in his 800th major league appearance.