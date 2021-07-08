Baseball roundup: Dodgers' Urias earns majors-leading 11th victory

MIAMI — Julio Urias allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.
Chisholm put Miami ahead when he drove a 2-0 fastball off the facade above right-center field for his 10th homer.
Urias (11-3) allowed just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two, throwing a season-high 101 pitches. With the score 1-1, Urias singled leading off the fifth, starting a five-run inning.
Sandy Alcantara (5-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. His two shortest outings this season have been against the Dodgers, including a May 14 start at Los Angeles in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits in 1⅓ innings.
Former Virginia standout Chris Taylor, a first-time NL All-Star, had an RBI single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the fifth.
Mariners 4, Yankees 0: Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, and Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore and Mitch Haniger homered as Seattle beat visiting New York.
Gilbert was dominant, the only base runner allowed being Giancarlo Stanton’s double leading off the second inning. Luke Voit was hit with a fastball, but the Yankees were otherwise void of baserunners against Gilbert. Gilbert (3-2) set a career-high with eight strikeouts and retired his final 18 batters.
Athletics 2, Astros 1: Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in a run each to back a strong start by Frankie Montas as Oakland won at Houston. The victory stopped a three-game skid for Oakland and ended a six-game winning streak for the Astros, who lead the AL West.
Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 3: Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as visiting Colorado avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors. The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season.
Notes
Dodgers: Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2. Police in Pasadena, Calif., and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.
Nationals: Right-hander Joe Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Ross, who is 5-8 with a 4.02 ERA, struck out 11 in 6ª innings in his most recent start Sunday against the Dodgers. Right-hander Ryne Harper was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Ross on the roster.
Indians: Right-hander Zach Plesac was activated from the injured list to start against Kansas City. Plesac has been out since May after breaking a thumb while removing his undershirt.
Astros: Houston stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, named to the AL team as reserves, will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Altuve, a second baseman, cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg. Correa, a shortstop, chose to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.