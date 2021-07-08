Baseball roundup: Dodgers' Urias earns majors-leading 11th victory

MIAMI — Julio Urias allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Chisholm put Miami ahead when he drove a 2-0 fastball off the facade above right-center field for his 10th homer.

Urias (11-3) allowed just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two, throwing a season-high 101 pitches. With the score 1-1, Urias singled leading off the fifth, starting a five-run inning.

Sandy Alcantara (5-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. His two shortest outings this season have been against the Dodgers, including a May 14 start at Los Angeles in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits in 1⅓ innings.

Former Virginia standout Chris Taylor, a first-time NL All-Star, had an RBI single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the fifth.

Mariners 4, Yankees 0: Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, and Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore and Mitch Haniger homered as Seattle beat visiting New York.