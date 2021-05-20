Baseball roundup: Ex-Flying Squirrels star in Giants rout of Reds

CINCINNATI — Former Richmond Flying Squirrels players Brandon Crawford and Steven Duggar combined to drive in 10 runs as the San Francisco Giants routed the Cincinnati Reds 19-4 on Thursday to sweep a four-game series.
Crawford drove in six runs, and Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning. Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth, becoming the Giants’ first primary shortstop with 11 homers in a season’s first 37 games.
San Francisco outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series and extended its winning streak to five. The NL West-leading Giants, who have the best record in the major leagues at 28-16 after a 6-2 trip, set season highs for runs and hits (16).
Johnny Cueto (3-1) gave up one run and five hits in five innings against his former team, exiting after 89 pitches with a 14-1 lead.
Cubs 5, Nationals 2: Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs as host Chicago beat Washington.
Joc Pederson had two more hits and drove in a run as Chicago won for the fifth time in seven games. Pederson is batting .417 (20 for 48) in his last 12 games.
Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers for Washington in the first, but Joe Ross (2-4) lasted just 3ª innings in his second straight loss.
Astros 8, Athletics 4: Martin Maldonado homered and drove in three runs as visiting Houston won to move ahead of Oakland for the AL West lead.
Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel also had run-scoring hits for the Astros in the rubber match of a three-game series. Houston is 21-9 against division opponents, including 7-3 against Oakland, and has sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on April 9.
Mark Canha, Tony Kemp and Seth Brown homered for the A’s.
Rays 10, Orioles 1: Joey Wendle homered twice, and Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter as visiting Tampa Bay routed Baltimore to extend its winning streak to seven games.
The Rays’ Randy Arozarena also homered and had his second straight four-RBI game.
Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays have hit 17 homers during the streak, their longest since winning eight in a row from Aug. 19-26, 2018, and have averaged nine runs per game during the spurt.
Trey Mancini, the major league leader in RBIs, homered for Baltimore, which has lost 10 of 12 and fell to a majors-worst 6-18 at home.
Yankees 2, Rangers 0: Domingo German followed Corey Kluber’s no-hitter with seven more scoreless innings, and Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning as vistiting New York blanked Texas.
New York won its sixth straight series and moved a season-high six games over .500. Yankees pitchers have thrown seven shutouts in the team’s first 44 games for the first time since 1967.
Angels 7, Twins 1: Former UVA standout Phil Gosselin homered and hit a three-run double in the first two innings, and Alex Cobb pitched five strong innings in this return from the injured list as Los Angeles won the first game of a doubleheader.
Gosselin’s four RBIs matched the best total of his nine-year big league career, and the Angels won for just the third time in nine games despite resting major league homer run leader Shohei Ohtani and using slugger Jared Walsh for only the last two innings.
Cobb (2-2) yielded four hits and a run in his first start since missing 14 games with a blister on his right middle finger.
Notes
Nationals: Right-hander Stephen Strasburg will come off the 10-day injured list and start Friday’s game vs. Baltimore. Strasburg, who has been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation since April 18, has thrown only 15 innings since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019.
Orioles: Outfielder Anthony Santander is expected to come off the IL for Friday’s game at Washington. Santander has been out almost a month with a left ankle sprain.
Reds: Infielder Mike Moustakas was placed on the injured list with a right heel contusion. Moustakas is hitting .241 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.
Cubs: Outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games.
Twins: Minnesota reliever Tyler Duffey was suspended for three games and manager Rocco Baldelli received a one-game ban for intentionally throwing behind Yermin Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox in Tuesday night’s game. The Twins were responding to Mercedes’ homer on a 3-0 pitch while Chicago had an 11-run lead a day earlier.