Baseball roundup: Ex-Flying Squirrels star in Giants rout of Reds

Astros 8, Athletics 4: Martin Maldonado homered and drove in three runs as visiting Houston won to move ahead of Oakland for the AL West lead.

Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel also had run-scoring hits for the Astros in the rubber match of a three-game series. Houston is 21-9 against division opponents, including 7-3 against Oakland, and has sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on April 9.

Mark Canha, Tony Kemp and Seth Brown homered for the A’s.

Rays 10, Orioles 1: Joey Wendle homered twice, and Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter as visiting Tampa Bay routed Baltimore to extend its winning streak to seven games.

The Rays’ Randy Arozarena also homered and had his second straight four-RBI game.

Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays have hit 17 homers during the streak, their longest since winning eight in a row from Aug. 19-26, 2018, and have averaged nine runs per game during the spurt.

Trey Mancini, the major league leader in RBIs, homered for Baltimore, which has lost 10 of 12 and fell to a majors-worst 6-18 at home.