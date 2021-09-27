Baseball roundup: Giants' Belt suffers broken thumb

The Indians won their final home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new look and identity.

Amed Rosario homered, and Cal Quantrill (8-3) pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd of 13,121 that came to see their team play with Indians written across their jerseys for the final time.

Rosario connected against Jackson Kowar (0-5) and finished with four hits.

Bradley Zimmer made some history by homering off his brother, Kansas City reliever Kyle Zimmer, in the eighth. Bradley’s solo shot off Kyle was just the fourth time since 1900 that a brother has homered off his brother. The others: Joe Niekro off Phil in 1976; Rick Ferrell off Wes in 1933; and George Stovall off Jesse in 1904.

Salvador Perez drove in two runs for the Royals. He leads the American League with 117 RBIs.

White Sox 8, Tigers 7: Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run home run, and Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning as AL Central champion Chicago held off host Detroit in a testy affair.