Baseball roundup: Giants' Belt suffers broken thumb

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants first baseman and home run leader Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb and his availability for the final week of the regular season and playoffs is unclear.
Belt, a former player for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, was injured during a 6-2 win at Colorado on Sunday in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt. Belt, 33, is batting .274 with a career-high 29 homers and 59 RBIs.
The Giants said an X-ray Monday showed the broken bone and that Belt will “continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and timetable for his return.”
The injury is a big blow for the NL West leaders, who begin a home series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night still seeking to close out their first division title since 2012. The Giants lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games to start the season’s last week.
Monday’s games
Indians 8, Royals 3: As they’ve done in countless ninth innings over decades, fans in Cleveland’s Progressive Field stood to cheer during the final three outs.
It was different Monday. They chanted “Let’s Go Indians!”
One last time.
The Indians won their final home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new look and identity.
Amed Rosario homered, and Cal Quantrill (8-3) pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd of 13,121 that came to see their team play with Indians written across their jerseys for the final time.
Rosario connected against Jackson Kowar (0-5) and finished with four hits.
Bradley Zimmer made some history by homering off his brother, Kansas City reliever Kyle Zimmer, in the eighth. Bradley’s solo shot off Kyle was just the fourth time since 1900 that a brother has homered off his brother. The others: Joe Niekro off Phil in 1976; Rick Ferrell off Wes in 1933; and George Stovall off Jesse in 1904.
Salvador Perez drove in two runs for the Royals. He leads the American League with 117 RBIs.
White Sox 8, Tigers 7: Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run home run, and Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning as AL Central champion Chicago held off host Detroit in a testy affair.
The benches cleared in the ninth after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base. Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers’ Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch. There were no ejections.
White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (9-9) gave up two runs on seven hits in five innings. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth, giving up one hit, for his 37th save.
Reds 13, Pirates 1: Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs as host Cincinnati routed Pittsburgh.
Nick Castellanos, rookie Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati (82-75) posted its fourth straight victory to clinch a second straight winning season. Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times.
Votto, who missed two games with a sore left knee, hit a two-run shot off Connor Overton (0-1) during the Reds’ four-run first inning, and then connected for another two-run drive against Cody Ponce in the fourth. The six-time All-Star has 35 homers and 96 RBIs in his best season since he nearly won a second NL MVP award in 2017.