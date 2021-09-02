Baseball roundup: Giants top Brewers, tie for NL West lead

SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.
A day after falling out of first place in the NL West for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49), who has dropped four in a row, moved into a tie atop the division with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings while striking out 10.
Milwaukee (82-53) wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.
Darin Ruf put the Giants ahead to stay with a two-out RBI double off Devin Williams in the eighth. Estrada followed with a drive to left for his fourth homer.
Williams (7-2) got two outs and was charged with four runs. The 2020 NL rookie of the year had allowed one unearned run over his previous 22 appearances, striking out 31 in 21 innings.
Slater put San Francisco in front when he drove Lauer’s first pitch over the wall in left-center for his second career leadoff drive. Slater also became the 10th Giant to reach 10 homers this season, the most in franchise history.
Tyler Rogers (5-1) got the win, striking out the side in the top of the eighth to lower his ERA to 1.80.
Phillies 7, Nationals 6: Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs as visiting Philadelphia erased a six-run deficit against Washington to avert a three-game series sweep.
The Phillies overcame a disappointing start from Aaron Nola and rallied against the Nationals’ bullpen for their sixth consecutive win. Philadelphia pulled within 1½ games of NL East-leading Atlanta and two games of idle Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card.
The Phillies have scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games for the first time since June 1933. They also improved to 13-6 against the Nationals this season and have trailed by at least three runs in seven of their victories over Washington, the most such wins ever by a team against an opponent in a single season in the modern era, according to STATS LLC.
Juan Soto homered and drove in four runs for Washington, which has lost five in a row and 21 of 27. Lane Thomas also went deep.
Athletics 8, Tigers 6: Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the visiting Athletics outlasted the Tigers.
Mark Canha followed Lowrie’s shot with another homer for 4-0 lead. It was the 14th homer of the season for both Lowrie and Canha. Khris Davis’ RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers battled back by scoring six runs.
Oakland starter Frankie Montas (11-9) permitted three runs and five hits in 6ª innings. Sergio Romo got three outs for the save.
Harold Castro, Akil Baddoo and Jeimer Candelario homered for the Tigers in their comeback effort.
Notes
Mets: Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave by New York following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and three traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended, and he is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.
Scott, 44, was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, N.Y., hours after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.
In an on-field move Thursday, the Mets claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers from Toronto. Hand, who was acquired by the Blue Jays from Washington at the trade deadline, but he compiled a 7.27 ERA in 11 innings with Toronto. Overall this season, he has a 4.21 ERA in 51⅓ innings and 21 saves, all with the Nationals.
Nationals: Washington released infielder Starlin Castro, whose 30-game domestic violence suspension has ended. Castro, 31 and a four-time All-Star, hit .283 with three home runs and 38 RBI for the Nationals this season.