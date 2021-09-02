Baseball roundup: Giants top Brewers, tie for NL West lead

Phillies 7, Nationals 6: Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs as visiting Philadelphia erased a six-run deficit against Washington to avert a three-game series sweep.

The Phillies overcame a disappointing start from Aaron Nola and rallied against the Nationals’ bullpen for their sixth consecutive win. Philadelphia pulled within 1½ games of NL East-leading Atlanta and two games of idle Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card.

The Phillies have scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games for the first time since June 1933. They also improved to 13-6 against the Nationals this season and have trailed by at least three runs in seven of their victories over Washington, the most such wins ever by a team against an opponent in a single season in the modern era, according to STATS LLC.

Juan Soto homered and drove in four runs for Washington, which has lost five in a row and 21 of 27. Lane Thomas also went deep.

Athletics 8, Tigers 6: Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the visiting Athletics outlasted the Tigers.