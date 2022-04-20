Baseball roundup: Gonsolin shines, Freeman homers in Dodgers' win over Braves

LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings, and Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Wednesday to take two of three from the defending World Series champions.

Gonsolin (1-0) went six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years. The right-hander struck out three and walked three while allowing only one hit.

Freeman went 3 of 4 against his former team to close out an emotional reunion. His line-drive homer to right gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead, a 112.3 mph drive that was his second-hardest-hit home run since Statcast started tracking in 2015. He added singles in the fifth and seventh.

Cody Bellinger went 2 for 4 with a strikeout in another sign he’s coming out of the offensive slump that has dogged him since last season. His triple to the right-field corner in the sixth drove in Will Smith, who walked, and chased Charlie Morton (1-2).

Morton gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in 5ß innings.

Guardians 11-1, White Sox 1-1: Jose Ramirez hit his second grand slam of the season to spark a rout in Game 1, then had an RBI double in a Game 2 victory as host Cleveland swept a doubleheader from Chicago. Ramirez leads the majors with 20 RBIs. Former Cleveland player Manny Ramirez is the only player in baseball history with more in a team’s first 11 games; he drove in 22 in 1999. Former Tigers and Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose retired all five batters he faced in the nightcap, striking out four for his first career victory.

Phillies 9, Rockies 6: Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 to stop a three-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep . The Phillies finished a 2-5 trip with their second win in nine games. The switch-hitting Camargo, starting at shortstop for the injured Didi Gregorius, had three singles before his shot to left against lefty Lucas Gilbreath.

Padres 6, Reds 0: Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run home run as host San Diego dealt Cincinnati its ninth straight loss. Profar’s homer in the fourth gave rookie MacKenzie Gore all the backing he needed for his first big league win, which came in his second start. Profar, the Padres’ left fielder, threw out Votto on the fly on Colin Moran’s single to end the fourth. Profar homered to right off Vladimir Gutierrez with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Brewers 4, Pirates 3: Brandon Woodruff pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning, and Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day as host Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh to record a three-game sweep. Woodruff gave up just one hit, a one-out single by former teammate Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth. After pitching five shutout innings in a win over St. Louis in his last outing, Woodruff struck out nine and walked two in six scoreless innings to beat the Pirates. Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries, finishing off Milwaukee’s fourth straight win. Tellez hit a solo homer, and Keston Hiura later added a three-run drive.

Orioles 1, Athletics 0: Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one in five scoreless innings as visiting Baltimore blanked Oakland. Ryan McKenna scored Baltimore’s only run on a fielding error by Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus in the fifth inning. Lyles (1-1) gave up five hits in outdueling A’s right-hander Daulton Jefferies (1-2), who allowed three hits and just that unearned run in six innings.

Notes

Astros: Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night. Manager Dusty Baker said the Astros would split time at second base between Aledmys Díaz and Niko Goodrum while Altuve is out.

Nationals: Washington reliever Sean Doolittle, a former University of Virginia standout, was placed on the IL with a sprained left elbow that halted his terrific start to the season. Doolittle, a 35-year-old two-time All-Star, retired 16 of 17 batters in 2022, including the first 15.

Reds: Cincinnati catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the seven-day concussion list a day after a home plate collision with San Diego’s Luke Voit. Stephenson was knocked out of Tuesday night’s game after a first-inning collision. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Padres players later expressed their disgust over what they thought was a dirty play. Voit did not play in Wednesday’s 6-0 victory by San Diego.

Dodgers: Los Angeles placed left-hander Andrew Heaney (left shoulder discomfort) on the IL with discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Heaney, in his first season with the Dodgers, was off to a terrific start with his new team, boasting an 0.00 ERA and striking out 16 in 10ß innings in two starts.