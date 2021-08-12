Baseball roundup: Harper homers as Phillies beat Dodgers, avoid sweep

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered, and Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Harper hit his 21st homer and scored twice as the Phillies, who lead the NL East by a half-game over the Mets, won with just four hits. The Philadelphia bullpen didn’t allow a hit in the final 4ª innings, and the Dodgers finished with only three hits.
Kennedy walked Corey Seager with one out in the ninth, walked Cody Bellinger with two outs, then plunked pinch-hitter Will Smith in the arm to load the bases. Billy McKinney flied out to end the game.
In his past 36 games, Harper is hitting .328 with eight homers, 23 RBIs and 28 runs scored with a .444 on-base percentage. The Phillies are 23-13 in that span — a large reason why Harper’s name has emerged in a wide-open field for National League MVP.
Rays 8, Red Sox 1: Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning as visiting Tampa Bay added to its AL East lead.
Mike Zunino added a three-run homer in the eighth as the Rays took two of three games at second-place Boston and extended their division lead to five games.
Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored twice for Tampa Bay, which rebounded from a blowout loss a night earlier with its sixth win in seven games against Boston.
One day after setting a season high in runs, hits (19) and walks (nine) in a 20-8 rout of the Rays, the Red Sox’s offensive woes returned Thursday as Boston, which had just two hits, lost for the 11th time in 13 games.
Mets 4-5, Nationals 1-4: Pete Alonso hit a game-ending homer with one out in the seventh inning as host New York edged Washington for a doubleheader sweep.
The Mets won the opener 4-1 as Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in four run to back a strong outing from Marcus Stroman.
New York’s three-game sweep of the Nats followed a recent rut of seven losses in eight games. Washington lost for the 16th time in 21 games.
Reds 12, Braves 3: Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, and Cincinnati added four more homers as the Reds rolled past host Atlanta.
The loss dropped Atlanta, which had won three straight and eight of 10, one game behind first-place Philadelphia and into third place in the NL East.
Cincinnati tacked on five runs in the third to make it 9-1, highlighted by a three-run home run by Tyler Naquin hit his 14th homer, a three-run shot off Josh Tomlin, and a solo shot by Jonathan India.
Atlanta’s Kyle Muller (2-4) allowed six runs, five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2⅓ innings.
Brewers 17, Cubs 4: Luis Urias tied a major league record with five extra-base hits, and Manny Pina homered twice and drove in six runs as visiting Milwaukee annihilated Chicago.
Urias homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game.
Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks (13-5) was tagged with a career-worst nine runs in four innings while suffering his first loss in more than three months.
Athletics 17, Indians 0: Mitch Moreland homered twice, and Chris Bassitt earned his AL-leading 12th win as visiting Oakland annihilated Cleveland for its seventh straight victory. Bassitt (12-3) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. The right-hander has a nine-game road winning streak, tying Bob Welch’s club record set in 1989-90. Mark Canha and Starling Marte drove in three runs each for the Athletics.
Tigers 6, Orioles 4: Renato Nunez homered in his return to Baltimore as Detroit sent the Orioles to their eighth consecutive loss. Nunez hit 50 home runs for Baltimore from 2018 to 2020. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit.
Notes
Orioles: First baseman Chris Davis retired after 13 seasons in the majors during which he hit 295 home runs. Davis, who is out for the season with a hip injury, led the majors with 53 home runs in 2013 and 47 in 2015. He helped Baltimore reach the postseason in 2012, 2014 and 2016 before suffering through a steep decline that reached its nadir when he went through an 0-for-54 streak in 2019. Davis, 35, retires one year before the completion of a seven-year, $161 million contract.
Cubs: Chicago released right-hander Jake Arrieta, who won a Cy Young Award for the team in 2015, one day after giving up eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Milwaukee. Arrieta, 35, was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts. He was 0-7 with a 9.92 ERA in his final 11 starts. The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee that the team said is not serious.
Tigers: Miguel Cabrera didn’t play Thursday at Baltimore, one day after hitting his 499th career home run. Detroit begins a six-game homestand Friday, setting up the possibility that he’ll become the 28th member of the 500-home run club at home.