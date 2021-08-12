Baseball roundup: Harper homers as Phillies beat Dodgers, avoid sweep

Brewers 17, Cubs 4: Luis Urias tied a major league record with five extra-base hits, and Manny Pina homered twice and drove in six runs as visiting Milwaukee annihilated Chicago.

Urias homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game.

Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks (13-5) was tagged with a career-worst nine runs in four innings while suffering his first loss in more than three months.

Athletics 17, Indians 0: Mitch Moreland homered twice, and Chris Bassitt earned his AL-leading 12th win as visiting Oakland annihilated Cleveland for its seventh straight victory. Bassitt (12-3) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. The right-hander has a nine-game road winning streak, tying Bob Welch’s club record set in 1989-90. Mark Canha and Starling Marte drove in three runs each for the Athletics.

Tigers 6, Orioles 4: Renato Nunez homered in his return to Baltimore as Detroit sent the Orioles to their eighth consecutive loss. Nunez hit 50 home runs for Baltimore from 2018 to 2020. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit.

