Baseball roundup: Hiura's homer in 11th gives Brewers win over Braves

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura returned to the majors in style, hitting a two-run, winning homer off Jesse Chavez in the 11th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Wednesday.

The Brewers had tied it with two outs in the ninth on an RBI triple from Kolten Wong.

Hiura, called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day, led off the bottom of the 11th by sending a 1-2 sinker from Chavez (0-1) over the center-field wall. The drive scored automatic runner Jace Peterson.

Hiura was batting .216 with two homers when he was sent to the minors earlier this month.

Atlanta’s Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna homered of reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who allowed four runs in six innings. Riley finished with three RBIs.

Twins 14, Athletics 4: Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand as visiting Minnesota routed Oakland.

Correa returned after missing 11 games. The Twins sent top prospect Royce Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the roster for Correa. Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, hit .308 with two home runs, four doubles and five RBI in 11 games for Minnesota.

Oakland outfielder Chad Pinder, a Richmond native and Poquoson product who starred at Virginia Tech, made his first career pitching appearance, allowing three runs, two hits and two walks in the ninth inning.

“I think I’d be good not doing it again, honestly,” laughed Pinder, who now holds a 27.00 career ERA. “It was (on my bucket list), one time. I did my one time, and I think I’m good.”

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3: Justin Turner hit a three-run homer as Los Angeles rallied past visiting Arizona to complete a four-game sweep. The Dodgers won their fifth straight overall, and the Diamondbacks have lost five in a row. Walker Buehler (5-1) allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, including getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. The right-hander struck out four and walked two. Daniel Hudson (Lynchburg, Old Dominion) pitched the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Rays 6, Tigers 1: Isaac Paredes homered twice against his former teammates to double his career big league total, helping host Tampa Bay beat Detroit on an afternoon Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez left in the first inning and headed to the injured list with discomfort in his left side. Rodriguez lasted just one out and averaged 91.9 mph for his fastball, 2.4 mph below his season average. Drew Rasmussen allowed four hits in five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, improving to 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA in his last five starts.

Rockies 5, Giants 3: C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning as Colorado stopped its 12-game losing streak against visiting San Francisco. The Giants’ Logan Webb retired 16 straight batters in pursuit of becoming the major leagues’ first six-game winner and led 3-2 when Connor Joe singled leading off the eighth. Jose Alvarez relieved, Charlie Blackmon sacrificed, and Yonathan Daza extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single. Cron followed with a 454-foot drive to left on a 3-1 changeup for his 10th home run.

Notes

Phillies: Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper sat out a third straight game as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow, and the Philadelphia slugger may not play right field again until late July.

Harper had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow that’s forced him into the role of designated hitter. He hasn’t played right field since April 16 and will remain as DH whenever he returns. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that doctors said Harper should not throw for at least six weeks.

The 29-year-old is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs, and an .634 slugging percentage. Harper likely would have spent a chunk of the season on the injured list had the National League not adopted the designated hitter this season.

Guardians: Manager Terry Francona cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19. Francona was set to be in the Guardians’ dugout Wednesday against Cincinnati, but that game was rained out. Cleveland has dealt with two outbreaks in recent weeks. First baseman Josh Naylor is the only Guardians player currently sidelined with the virus.

Brewers: Shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the injured list with a left ankle sprain. Adames, hitting .208 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs, was hurt on an awkward slide while trying to score in Sunday’s win over Miami. Adames was replaced on the roster by Keston Hiura, who beat Atlanta with a home run Wednesday.

Astros: Right-hander Jake Odorizzi was placed on the injured list with a left leg injury that will knock him out indefinitely. Odorizzi heard a pop in his ankle during Monday’s start at Boston that caused him to collapse after throwing a pitch. Odorizzi, 32, left the field on a stretcher. He is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts in seven starts.