Baseball roundup: Kepler, Twins end Red Sox's nine-game winning streak

Pablo Sandoval connected for his third pinch-hit homer this season, a three-run drive in the seventh gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead. Acuña hit a two-run homer, his majors-leading seventh, for Atlanta’s only runs off Trevor Rogers, who pitched five innings and allowed three hits.

Mariners 4-2, Orioles 2-1: Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the visiting Mariners over the Baltimore Orioles for a sweep.

Haniger’s fifth-inning homer to left-center off Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) broke a 1-all tie and gave him four home runs this season.

J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener — a fitting score for Jackie Robinson Day. Seattle won three of four from Baltimore and has won five of its last six.

The Orioles, who managed just seven hits in the two games, have lost eight of 10 following an opening three-game sweep at Boston.

Padres 8, Pirates 3: Manny Machado homered during a four-run first inning, and Eric Hosmer added a two-run single in the second as visiting San Diego jumped on Pittsburgh early.