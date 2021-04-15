Baseball roundup: Kepler, Twins end Red Sox's nine-game winning streak

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory Thursday over Boston — stopping a five-game losing streak for the Twins and breaking a nine-game winning string for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox, who tied it in the eighth on Alex Verdugo’s three-run double, were on their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, the season they won the World Series.
Luis Arraez opened the Minnesota ninth with his fourth hit, a single off Adam Ottavino (1-1) and Jorge Polanco was hit by a pitch. Nelson Cruz, on a 10-game hitting streak, then struck out.
Kepler came through with his hit to shallow center, helping the Twins avoid what would’ve been their first four-game sweep by the Red Sox in 21 years.
Alex Colome (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.
Braves 7, Marlins 6: Dansby Swanson’s RBI single with the bases loaded capped host Atlanta’s two-run rally in the ninth inning as the Braves snapped a four-game losing streak.
Atlanta, which ended a four-game losing streak, recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth.
Dylan Floro (0-1) couldn’t hold the 6-5 lead in the bottom half. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and Freddie Freeman walked to load the bases with no outs. Floro struck out Travis d’Arnaud before walking Ozzie Albies to force in the tying run. Swanson’s single to left field set off the on-field celebration.
Pablo Sandoval connected for his third pinch-hit homer this season, a three-run drive in the seventh gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead. Acuña hit a two-run homer, his majors-leading seventh, for Atlanta’s only runs off Trevor Rogers, who pitched five innings and allowed three hits.
Mariners 4-2, Orioles 2-1: Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the visiting Mariners over the Baltimore Orioles for a sweep.
Haniger’s fifth-inning homer to left-center off Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) broke a 1-all tie and gave him four home runs this season.
J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener — a fitting score for Jackie Robinson Day. Seattle won three of four from Baltimore and has won five of its last six.
The Orioles, who managed just seven hits in the two games, have lost eight of 10 following an opening three-game sweep at Boston.
Padres 8, Pirates 3: Manny Machado homered during a four-run first inning, and Eric Hosmer added a two-run single in the second as visiting San Diego jumped on Pittsburgh early.
The outburst against Mitch Keller (1-2) helped San Diego earn a split of the four-game series.
Chris Paddack (1-1) labored at times but managed to get through five innings.
Indians 4, White Sox 2: Slumping Jose Ramirez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning as visiting Cleveland bounced back from being no-hit by Chicago’s Carlos Rodon on Wednesday to beat the White Sox.
Lynn was nursing a 1-0 lead when Ramirez launched a full-count pitch with two outs deep to right for his third home run. Andres Gimenez led off the inning with a ground-rule double before Ramirez ended his 0-for-19 skid.
Aaron Civale (3-0) allowed only a run — in the first — and five hits through six innings in his third straight strong start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out four, walked two and lowered his ERA to 2.18.
Lynn (1-1) permitted his first two earned runs this season on five hits through six innings, while striking out 10 and walking none.