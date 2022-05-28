Baseball roundup: Marlins' Alcantara whiffs 14 Braves in 4-1 win

ATLANTA — Sandy Alcantara matched his career high with 14 strikeouts, dominating the Atlanta Braves for the second time in a week and leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-1 victory Saturday.

Alcantara (5-2) allowed only four hits with no walks in eight innings while earning his third consecutive win. He improved to 4-1 in nine career starts against Atlanta. The right-hander went the distance Sunday in a 4-3 victory over the Braves at home.

Miguel Rojas had three hits, including a homer off Darren O’Day in the sixth. Garrett Cooper’s two-run double off Collin McHugh in the seventh made it 4-1.

Atlanta fell to 4-12 in day games, the worst record in the majors. The Braves began the day hitting only .203 in afternoon games, also the worst mark in the big leagues.

Nationals 13, Rockies 7: Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Washington defeated Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader. Riley Adams homered, walked twice and scored three runs for the Nationals. After Colorado rallied to within 8-7 in the top of the fourth, Robles answered with a his first homer of the season, a three-run drive. C.J. Cron hit his 13th home run of the season, and Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies.

Red Sox 5, Orioles 3: Nathan Eovaldi pitched a seven-hitter for his first career complete game as host Boston won the opener of a doubleheader. The Red Sox posted their eighth win in 10 games after blowing two six-run leads in a loss on Friday night. Bobby Dalbec’s pinch-hit homer broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth. Rafael Devers hit four singles for Boston, and Kike Hernandez added a two-run single. Robinson Chirinos belted a two-run shot for Baltimore.

Rays 3, Yankees 1: Corey Kluber and Gerrit Cole dueled evenly for six impressive innings before host Tampa Bay scored a pair of late runs to beat New York. Yandy Diaz had a tiebreaking infield in the seventh and Manuel Margot extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth. Kluber allowed one run and three hits, walking none and striking out five. Cole struck out 10, giving up one run and two hits with three walks.

Cardinals 8, Brewers 3: Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer, and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win as host St. Louis beat Milwaukee. Liberatore pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three. Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs.

Royals 7, Twins 3: Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second straight three-hit game as Kansas City won at Minnesota. Of Witt’s 41 hits, 22 have been for extra bases, including a team-best 13 doubles. Hunter Dozier added three hits as the Royals won for just the second time in nine games.

Reds 3, Giants 2: Right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out pinch-runner Joey Bart at the plate to end the game as host Cincinnati held off San Francisco behind Kyle Farmer’s early three-run homer.

Rangers 11, Athletics 4: Marcus Semien, signed in the offseason to a seven-year, $175 million contract, hit a grand slam for his first home run with Texas as the Rangers won at Oakland. Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered for Texas.

Guardians 8, Tigers 1: Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, leading Shane Bieber and visiting Cleveland past DetroitBieber allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high eight innings.

NOTES

Joc slap: Reds’ Pham earns 5-game ban

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games after he slapped San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.

While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before Friday’s series opener, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated. Pham said Saturday there was some “sketchy” stuff going on with the fantasy league, and Pederson also made “disrespectful” comments about his former team, the San Diego Padres.

Pederson said after Friday night’s game that he was accused of cheating for placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in a fantasy football league. Pederson said the player he put on IR had been ruled out for that week, which made it a legal move. He said Pham had executed essentially the same maneuver with his own team.

Angels: Los Angeles placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the injured list with right wrist inflammation. Rendon, who injured the wrist on a swing in Thursday’s game, is hitting .242 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 173 plate appearances.

White Sox: Chicago designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment. Keuchel, 34 and the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner with Houston, is 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this year. He was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings in Thursday’s 16-7 loss to the Red Sox.