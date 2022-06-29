Baseball roundup: Pirates' Reynolds homers three times in win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday.

The Pirates ended a five-game losing streak.

Reynolds had a two-run homer in the first inning off Paolo Espino and a solo drive in the sixth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2).

With two on in the seventh, Reynolds launched Kyle Finnegan’s elevated sinker into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer that put the Pirates up 8-6. Prior to that shot, Pittsburgh was 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position in the series.

Reynolds struck out swinging in the ninth when he came up with a chance to tie the major league record of four home runs in a game.

The six RBIs are a career high for Reynolds, who became the second Pirates player to homer three times in a game this season. Jack Suwinski did it June 19 against San Francisco.

Reynolds is hitting .337 (34 of 101) with 19 RBIs this month and has hit eight of his 15 home runs in June.

Yankees 5, Athletics 3: Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered to fuel the New York Yankees’ major league-best 24th comeback victory, bailing out Jameson Taillon in a win over visiting Oakland. The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball’s worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for baseball’s best 76-game start since 1930. Taillon fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but Judge countered with a two-run drive in the first, and Stanton hit a three-run homer in the third against Cole Irvin.

Mariners 9, Orioles 3: Julio Rodríguez hit his 12th home run of the season as part of Seattle’s six-run fourth inning as the Mariners beat visiting Baltimore for their seventh win in nine games. The Mariners took two of three from Baltimore and continued a stretch of good baseball after a 5-1 road trip last week. Rodríguez’s long ball was the highlight on a day there was finally plenty of offense for Seattle starter Chris Flexen. Trey Mancini had a two-run double and Ryan Mountcastle an RBI double for Baltimore.

Brewers 5, Rays 3: Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending the visiting Brewers past Tampa Bay. Tellez has five home runs and eight RBIs in his past six games. Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking, solo drive in the eighth inning to right field off reliever Calvin Faucher (1-2). In the second, Tellez homered to deep center off opener Jalen Beeks. Davis robbed Randy Arozarena of an extra-base hit in the second when he made a flying, over-the-shoulder catch while crashing head-first into the wall. He exited the next inning with lower back and rib cage discomfort.

Tigers 3, Giants 2: Eric Haase hit a two-run homer to break a 1-all tie in the sixth inning as visiting Detroit edged San Francisco. It was Haase’s fifth home run of the season and his second in the past three games. Miguel Cabrera also drove in a run for the Tigers, who improved their league-worst road record to 11-23 and split the two-game series. Rony García won his third consecutive start for Detroit, and Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save Evan Longoria had a first-inning home run for the Giants, his eighth of the season. San Francisco starter Alex Wood fanned six in 5ª innings but took the loss.

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 0: Mike Clevinger outpitched Madison Bumgarner by throwing one-hit ball for six innings in his longest outing of the year as San Diego won at Arizona. Jake Cronenworth broke out of a 0-for-26 skid with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs and scoring once. Clevinger struck out six and walked one. Nick Martinez threw three innings in relief to complete the shutout. He gave up two hits and got his second save. Bumgarner allowed one run and four hits in five innings, falling to 3-8 despite holding a 3.63 ERA.

Royals 2, Rangers 1: Zach Greinke allowed just one run on four hits, helping host Kansas City avoid a three-game sweep by beating Texas. The Royals’ Kyle Isbel provided the winning cushion with his second home run in as many games. Greinke (2-4) made his 500th career start, becoming the 48th pitcher in baseball history to do so and the only active pitcher to reach that milestone. He went six innings, striking out three and walking one. Scott Barlow picked up his 10th save in 12 chances with a perfect ninth inning. Texas’ Dane Dunning suffered his first loss when allowing fewer than three runs this season.

Notes

Marlins: Florida placed second baseman Jazz Chisholm on the 10-day injured list with a right lower back strain. Chisholm returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing two games, but he left in the middle of the second inning with the back issue. Chisholm is batting .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.