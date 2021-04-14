Baseball roundup: Ross, Nationals blank Cardinals 6-0

ST. LOUIS — Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings as the Washington Nationals blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
Ross (1-0) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run. Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way.
Former UVA standout Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive in the third off Adam Wainwright (0-2). Zimmerman’s 271st career home run hit the top of the wall and bounced into the left-center fielder bleacher seats.
Juan Soto reached on an infield single before Zimmerman connected.
The Nationals added two runs in the fifth for a 4-0 lead. Soto hit a sinking line drive to center field that Lane Thomas failed to catch for an error, allowing one run to score. Josh Harrison’s second single of the game drove in Soto.
Red Sox 3-7, Twins 1-2: Alex Verdugo had three hits, including a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning, as Boston swept host Minnesota to extend its winning streak to nine games.
Eduardo Rodríguez pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits for Boston, which has come from behind in six of its nine wins this season after opening the year with three straight losses. The Red Sox have their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, a season that ended with a World Series title.
Verdugo had five hits in the doubleheader and capped the day with his second homer of the season in the seventh inning. The Red Sox won the first game 3-2.
Jose Berrios (2-1) surrendered four runs in 4⅓ innings for Minnesota, giving up four hits and three walks. Berrios, who retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, walked Franchy Cordero with the bases loaded for the first run of the fifth before departing.
In the first game, Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (1-1) was undone by the Twins’ defense in the second inning, including his own throwing error that allowed a run to score. He pitched 4⅓ innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on seven hits and two walks.
The Twins have lost five straight.
Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4: Bo Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning, that lifted Toronto over New York in Dunedin, Fla.
Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green (0-2) the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three in the series.
Alejandro Kirk also homered for the Blue Jays. Rafael Dolis (1-0) worked the ninth to get the win.
Aaron Judge hit two home runs for New York.
Brewers 7, Cubs 0: Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as Milwaukee shut out visiting Chicago.
Burnes allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth. The 26-year-old right-hander has knocked home twice as many runs (two) as he has allowed (one) through his first three outings of the year.
Burnes (1-1) has fanned 30 while allowing only four hits and no walks in 18⅓ innings. He yielded just one hit in each of his first two starts, but the Brewers lost both games.
Royals 6, Angels 1: Salvador Perez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City past visiting Los Angeles.
A day after picking off David Fletcher at third base to end a 3-2 win, Perez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs in the series against the Angels.
Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from Los Angeles. Keller (1-1) went 5ª innings and gave up one run and four hits, striking out five and walking one.
Giants 3, Reds 0: Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle as host San Francisco blanked Cincinnati.
Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.
The win hiked Cueto’s career victory total to 130, breaking a tie with Pedro Astacio for sixth place on the all-time list among Dominican-born pitchers. Cueto trails Bartolo Colon (247), Juan Marichal (243), Pedro Martínez (219), Ervin Santana (149) and Ramón Martínez (135).
San Francisco scored twice in the fifth off Tyler Mahle (1-1).
Austin Slater, who stroked a key RBI triple in Tuesday’s 7-6 victory over Cincinnati, doubled to right-center field on an 0-2 pitch to score Brandon Crawford. Slater advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored on Curt Casali’s grounder. The Giants added an eighth-inning run on Mauricio Dubon’s single, a pop-up into short right field that Reds second baseman Jonathan India could not hold.