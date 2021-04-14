Baseball roundup: Ross, Nationals blank Cardinals 6-0

Brewers 7, Cubs 0: Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as Milwaukee shut out visiting Chicago.

Burnes allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth. The 26-year-old right-hander has knocked home twice as many runs (two) as he has allowed (one) through his first three outings of the year.

Burnes (1-1) has fanned 30 while allowing only four hits and no walks in 18⅓ innings. He yielded just one hit in each of his first two starts, but the Brewers lost both games.

Royals 6, Angels 1: Salvador Perez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City past visiting Los Angeles.

A day after picking off David Fletcher at third base to end a 3-2 win, Perez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs in the series against the Angels.

Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from Los Angeles. Keller (1-1) went 5ª innings and gave up one run and four hits, striking out five and walking one.