Baseball roundup: Royals' Lynch stellar in win over White Sox on Tuesday

CHICAGO — Daniel Lynch gave the Kansas City Royals exactly what they needed.

Lynch, a former standout at Douglas Freeman High and the University of Virginia, pitched six crisp innings Tuesday night as the Royals handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory. Chicago ended its drought with a 7-3 victory Wednesday.

“I felt like I commanded the ball really well,” Lynch said. “I did what I wanted to.”

Lynch (2-1) allowed two hits, struck out seven — matching a career high — and walked two. The left-hander, who made his big league debut almost a year ago, also pitched shutout ball in his previous start, working into the sixth in a 2-0 win over Minnesota last week.

“It’s just amazing from a year ago where he is right now,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “How his demeanor, his rhythm, his repeatability, that’s really a thing that you see the most is he is repeating mechanics that are letting him repeat inside the zone and outside. He had everything today.”

Chicago’s best scoring chance against Lynch occurred in the fourth, when Jake Burger flied out to the warning track in left with Yasmani Grandal aboard after a leadoff double.

In Wedneday’s victory by the White Sox, Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to break a tie as Chicago won for the first time since April 16. Vaughn finished with four RBI’s. Jake Burger hit a solo home run for Chicago.

Cardinals 10, Cardinals 5: The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over when reliever Yoan Lopez threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in host St. Louis’ victory.

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Genesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. Lopez zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for Lopez to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

The Mets have been furious by a spate of hit batters, and pitcher Chris Bassitt blamed it largely on inconsistencies in baseballs provided by the league a year after Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.

Dylan Carlson’s two-run triple capped a five-run fourth inning. The Cardinals scored two more runs during the outburst than they had the previous three games combined.

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1: Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings as host Arizona scored two runs after Max Muncy’s throwing error in the eighth inning to beat Los Angeles.

Gallen allowed two hits and left with a 1-0 lead, but Ian Kennedy (2-1) gave up Trea Turner’s run-scoring single in the eighth inning.

Arizona went back ahead in the bottom half, when Daulton Varsho scored from first base after Muncy threw the ball into right field on Sergio Alcantara’s sacrifice bunt. Matt Davidson put the Diamondbacks up 3-1 with a groundout off former Old Dominion standout Daniel Hudson (1-1).

Nick Ahmed homered and Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save in Arizona’s first series win over the Dodgers since Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2019. The Diamondbacks finished with two hits.

Notes

Royals: Oft-injured shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will be placed on the injured list with a knee injury. Mondesi left Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after tweaking his left knee while on the bases trying to make it back to first base on a pickoff attempt. Mondesi is hitting .140 with zero home runs, three RBIs and five stolen bases in 50 at-bats this season.

Pirates: Shortstop Kevin Newman was placed on the IL with a left groin strain and is expected to miss about a month. Newman is hitting .250 with zero home runs and eight RBIs.