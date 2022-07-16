Baseball roundup: Soto reportedly turns down 15-year, $440-million deal from Nationals

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto expressed irritation Saturday hours after a report he turned down a record contract with the rebuilding club.

The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to remain with the Nationals that would have been the most lucrative in baseball history. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

The Nationals said last month that they would not trade the 23-year-old Soto. But speculation about Soto getting dealt was sure to swell after this report of him turning down a long-term deal.

Soto is a two-time All-Star who finished second in NL MVP voting last season. He will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season.

“It feels really bad to see stuff going out like that because I’m a guy who, my side, keeps everything quiet and try to keep it to them and me,” Soto said before the Nationals played Atlanta. “They just make the decision and do what they need to do.”

Soto was a key piece of Washington’s championship team in 2019. He won the NL batting title in 2020, led the league in on-base percentage in 2020 and 2021 en route to Silver Slugger awards in both seasons. He is hitting .249 with 19 homers and 42 RBIs this season.

The last-place Nationals began the day at a major league-worst 30-62.

All-Star Game player changes: Houston second baseman Jose Altuve (sore left knee), San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón (unknown), St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado (back soreness) and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (lower back strain) won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Altuve is being replaced in the AL starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster. Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson, who is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA, is taking the place of Rodón on the NL roster. Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who has 100 hits and a .913 OPS this season, will replace Arenado on the NL team, and San Diego’s Jake Cronenworth will take the place of Chisholm.

Saturday’s games

Mariners’ win streak at 13 games

ARLINGTON, Texas — J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single in the 10th inning as Seattle stretched its winning streak to 13 games by edging Texas 3-2.

Carlos Santana homered as the Mariners (50-42) moved closer to the club-record 15-game winning streak set in their last playoff season in 2001. They have won 21 of their past 24 games.

Cardinals 11, Reds 3: Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, and Albert Pujols reached another milestone as host St. Louis blasted Cincinnati. Goldschmidt, 34, is the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs. Pujols, 42, scored twice to tie Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for 12th place all-time with 1,889 runs scored.

Orioles 6, Rays 4: Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run single in the 11th inning as visiting Baltimore started a new winning streak, one day after a loss to Tampa Bay ended their 10-game winning streak.

Blue Jays 6, Royals 3: Teoscar Hernandez singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to cap a three-run rally as host Toronto rallied to beat Kansas City. Rookie Vinnie Pasquantino (James River) gave the Royals a 5-3 lead with a two-run home run, this third of the season, off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (3-2) in the top of the 10th. Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch (Douglas Freeman, UVA) pitched 3ª innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks.

Twins 6, White Sox 3: Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer, one of three home runs for host Minnesota against Chicago’s Lance Lynn, in a five-run third inning in the Twins’ victory First-time All-Star Luis Arraez led off the bottom of the first with a homer, and Carlos Correa added a two-run shot for the Twins, who had lost six of eight. Lynn (1-3) gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings. He has a 7.50 ERA in seven starts this season.

Mets 2, Cubs 1: Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as visiting New York dealt Chicago its eighth consecutive loss in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Phillies 10, Marlins 0: Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 29th homer, and J.T. Realmuto had a homer and a double as visiting Philadelphia pasted Miami. Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Phillies. Gregorius finished with four RBIs.

Guardians 10, Tigers 0: Jose Ramirez homered in his first two at-bats and drove in five runs — on his bobblehead giveaway day — to power host Cleveland past Detroit. Ramírez leads the AL with 75 RBIs. Cal Quantrill pitched scoreless innings to improve to 10-0 in 25 career starts at Progressive Field.

Rockies 2, Pirates 2: Kris Bryant had three hits and an RBI, and Jose Urena pitched six scoreless innings in Colorado’s shutout of visiting Pittsburgh.