Baseball roundup: Stanton, Yankees tie Red Sox for top AL wild card

BOSTON — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees beat Boston 5-3 on Saturday to tie the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL wild card race.

The Yankees, who began the day with a two-game lead over Toronto and Seattle for the second wild card, now have a chance to nudge in front of their longtime rivals in Sunday night’s series finale.

Stanton connected off reliever Darwinzon Hernandez with two outs to give the Yankees a 5-2 lead. He also had three hits and a three-run homer Friday night to help New York win the opening game of the series.

Luis Severino (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Aroldis Chapman allowed Bobby Dalbec’s solo homer in the ninth and hit Kevin Plawecki with a pitch but held on for his 29th save.

Rays top Marlins, claim AL East crown

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat Miami 7-3.