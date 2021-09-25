Baseball roundup: Stanton, Yankees tie Red Sox for top AL wild card

BOSTON — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees beat Boston 5-3 on Saturday to tie the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL wild card race.
The Yankees, who began the day with a two-game lead over Toronto and Seattle for the second wild card, now have a chance to nudge in front of their longtime rivals in Sunday night’s series finale.
Stanton connected off reliever Darwinzon Hernandez with two outs to give the Yankees a 5-2 lead. He also had three hits and a three-run homer Friday night to help New York win the opening game of the series.
Luis Severino (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Aroldis Chapman allowed Bobby Dalbec’s solo homer in the ninth and hit Kevin Plawecki with a pitch but held on for his 29th save.
Rays top Marlins, claim AL East crown
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat Miami 7-3.
Reliever Pete Fairbanks retired Lewis Brinson on a foul popup with the bases loaded for the final out, giving the Rays the chance to celebrate on the field. Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay’s magic number was cut to one when the New York Yankees beat Boston.
There was a standing ovation from the season-high announced crowd of 23,783 at Tropicana Field when the Yankees’ victory was announced after the top of the sixth inning.
Tampa Bay improved to 96-59 and won its fourth division title since becoming a major league team for the 1998 season.
Cardinals’ streak a franchise record
CHICAGO — St. Louis set a franchise record with its 15th consecutive win with an 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered as the Cardinals broke the team record set in 1935, a year after Dizzy Dean and the Gas House Gang won the World Series.
Bader went 4 for 4 and scored three times as the Cardinals held their comfortable lead for the second NL wild card spot — they began the day five games ahead of Philadelphia and six in front of Cincinnati.
Ian Happ drove in three runs for the Cubs, who have lost five straight and nine of 10.
Phillies 3, Pirates 0: Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, and Bryce Harper homered as host Philadelphia kept up its playoff push, blanking Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.
The Phillies began the day 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. Philadelphia visits the Braves in a three-game series beginning Tuesday.
Suarez (7-5) allowed just four singles, walked none and struck out seven in his first career complete game. He didn’t permit a runner past first base and faced only one batter more than the minimum.
Harper hit his 34th home run and Matt Vierling hit his first major league homer as the Phillies (81-74) improved to a season-best seven games over .500.
Athletics 2, Astros 1: Starling Marte hit a game-ending double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Oakland edged visiting Houston.
Elvis Andrus singled off Ryan Pressly (5-3) to begin the Oakland ninth. After Josh Harrison struck out swinging, Marte lined an 0-1 pitch into the gap in right-center. Andrus scored without a throw when center fielder Jose Siri’s throw back to the infield was low.
Kyle Tucker homered for Houston’s lone run.
Note
Angels: Los Angeles star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season. The three-time AL MVP suffered a calf strain on May 17 and hasn’t returned to the lineup since. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, but the injury was worse than originally thought. Trout hit .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBIs and a 1.090 OPS in 36 games this season.