Baseball roundup: Surging Phillies score four in ninth inning to sweep Nationals

WASHINGTON — J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. Philadelphia is three games over .500 for the first time since May 14.

Realmuto tied the game with his double to the right-center field gap against closer Kyle Finnegan (4-3). Two batters later, Hoskins doubled to left-center to score two more.

Juan Soto scored in the ninth on a single and throwing error, but Archie Bradley recovered for his second save.

Josh Bell hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Aaron Nola to put the Nationals ahead 5-2. Nola allowed five runs on five hits, walked three and struck out seven in five innings.

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, facing his former team, hit his 18th home run in the second.

Marlins 4, Mets 2: Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning as host Miami beat New York to take three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.