Baseball roundup: Surging Phillies score four in ninth inning to sweep Nationals

WASHINGTON — J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.
The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. Philadelphia is three games over .500 for the first time since May 14.
Realmuto tied the game with his double to the right-center field gap against closer Kyle Finnegan (4-3). Two batters later, Hoskins doubled to left-center to score two more.
Juan Soto scored in the ninth on a single and throwing error, but Archie Bradley recovered for his second save.
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Aaron Nola to put the Nationals ahead 5-2. Nola allowed five runs on five hits, walked three and struck out seven in five innings.
Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, facing his former team, hit his 18th home run in the second.
Marlins 4, Mets 2: Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning as host Miami beat New York to take three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.
New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Báez, made his debut. Báez went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.
Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk in the eighth against Jeurys Familia (5-2) and advanced to second on Jazz Chisholm’s single. Alfaro’s line drive to right scored Rojas, whose slide eluded catcher James McCann’s tag. Lewis Brinson followed with a two-run double.
Brandon Drury had a two-out RBI single in the ninth for New York, but Anthony Bender retired Albert Almora for the final out and his second save.
Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4: LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning, and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th as visiting San Francisco rallied to stun Arizona.
After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth. Wade’s single to right on a full count brought in the final two runs against Tyler Clippard.
Tyler Rogers (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory. Jake McGee got the last three outs for his 24th save as the San Francisco bullpen worked six innings without giving up a hit.
Arizona’s Tyler Gilbert (0-1), in his second major league game, allowed the unearned run with the extra-inning runner to take the loss. Former UVA standout Pavin Smith drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks.
Tigers 8, Red Sox 1: Victor Reyes became the first player in more than 18 years to triple from both sides of the plate and drove in three runs as host Detroit beat Boston.
Reyes is the first player to accomplish the feat since Detroit’s Dmitri Young at Baltimore on May 6, 2003.
Tarik Skubal (7-10) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and strikng out four.
Angels 5, Rangers 0: Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his second start since rejoining the rotation as visiting Los Angeles blanked Texas.
Bundy (2-8), who had a 6.78 ERA when he was sent to the bullpen in late June, retired 13 consecutive batters after allowing Nate Lowe’s single and walking Adolis García with one out in the first. The right-hander gave up three hits and struck out six in 6⅓ innings in his first scoreless start since Aug. 11 last year.
Adam Eaton homered and José Iglesias added a two-run single as the Angels took the four-game series from last-place Texas after losing the opener.
Rockies 6, Cubs 5: Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, as host Colorado hung on to beat Chicago. Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered for the Rockies.
Notes
Yankees: Catcher Gary Sanchez became the latest New York player to test positive for the coronavirus after starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week. Sanchez is batting .216 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs in 84 games. Since the All-Star break, star outfielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have tested positive along with relievers Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga.
Giants: First baseman Brandon Belt, who has been sidelined since June 25 with right knee inflammation, was activated before Thursday’s game. To make room on the roster, the Giants placed right-hander Kevin Gausman on the paternity list.
Diamondbacks: Outfielder Josh Reddick was designated for assignment. He has struggled since joining the Diamondbacks, hitting .258 but with just a .285 on-base percentage. Outfielder Pavin Smith, a former UVA standout, was activated from the injured list after missing a few days after having close contacts with two teammates who tested positive for COVID-19.