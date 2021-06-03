Baseball roundup: Swanson homers as Braves beat Nationals 5-1

ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson is emerging as a new power contributor in an Atlanta Braves lineup that already leads the major leagues in home runs.
Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday.
Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington.
Left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5ª innings with five walks and five strikeouts.
Atlanta had two hits off Corbin (3-5) in five scoreless innings before finding success against the left-hander in the sixth. Corbin allowed four runs, six hits and two walks in 5⅓ innings, leaving his ERA at 6.28.
Rays 9, Yankees 2: Former Old Dominion standout Ryan Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with visiting Tampa Bay’s first complete game in more than five years, and Austin Meadows homered off shaky Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and drove in five runs.
New York fell 4½ games back of Tampa Bay and has dropped seven of 10 entering a weekend series against the rival Red Sox.
Meadows homered three times in the series, including a go-ahead, two-run drive off Cole in the fourth inning. He added a three-run double off Nick Nelson in the seventh.
Cole (6-3) matched a season worst by allowing five runs in five innings.
Yarbrough (3-3) hadn’t won a start since Aug. 11, 2019, when he threw a career-high 8ª innings in a 1-0 win over Seattle.
The left-hander finished this one himself, throwing a career-most 113 pitches. He escaped a key jam in the fourth and allowed solo homers to Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar, but otherwise cruised. The 29-year-old allowed two runs and six hits, walked none and struck out six.
Tampa Bay had not thrown a complete game since Matt Andriese’s two-hit shutout of Oakland on May 14, 2016, a major league record streak of 731 games. Toronto now has gone the longest at 231 games.
Red Sox 5, Astros 1: Martín Pérez pitched 7ª scoreless innings, a former Richmond Flying Squirrel Christian Arroyo cracked a three-run home run as visiting Boston avoided a four-game sweep.
Arroyo’s homer gave the Red Sox more runs than they’d managed in the previous two games combined in a series where the offense struggled mightily. Pérez (4-2) yielded six hits and struck out four in his longest start this season to win his fourth straight decision.
Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (0-3) labored through three innings in his second start after missing a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks. Odorizzi’s tough day ended a franchise-record streak of seven straight games in which Houston’s starter had allowed just one run.
Rockies 11, Rangers 6: Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, and Charlie Blackmon homered as host Colorado beat Texas to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.
Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators.
Notes
Diamondbacks: Right-hander Madison Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation. Bumgarner lasted just two innings in Wednesday’s start against the Mets before leaving with discomfort. Bumgarner is 4-5 with a 5.73 ERA this season.
Giants: Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was played on the 10-day IL with a sprained right thumb. Yastrzemski was hurt in Tuesday’s game against the Angels when he crashed into the wall.
Pirates: Rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was activated from the disabled list after missing the first two months of the season with a left wrist injury. Hayes, one of the top hitting prospects in baseball, has hit .367 with six home runs in 26 career games since being called up last September.
White Sox: Chicago placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the COVID-19 injured list, with general manager Rick Hahn saying the prized rookie was asymptomatic. Vaughn, 23, is batting .226 with four homers and 12 RBIs. The White Sox took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft.
Dodgers: Outfielder A.J. Pollock was activated from the IL after missing a little more than two weeks with a left hamstring strain. Pollock is hitting .277 with four home runs and 17 RBIs.
Marlins: Miami activated right-hander Elieser Hernandez from the injured list after missing two months because of a right biceps issue. Hernandez, who started Thursday night’s game at Pittsburgh, posted a 3.16 ERA in six starts in 2020.