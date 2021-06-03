Baseball roundup: Swanson homers as Braves beat Nationals 5-1

Rockies 11, Rangers 6: Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, and Charlie Blackmon homered as host Colorado beat Texas to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.

Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators.

Notes

Diamondbacks: Right-hander Madison Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation. Bumgarner lasted just two innings in Wednesday’s start against the Mets before leaving with discomfort. Bumgarner is 4-5 with a 5.73 ERA this season.

Giants: Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was played on the 10-day IL with a sprained right thumb. Yastrzemski was hurt in Tuesday’s game against the Angels when he crashed into the wall.

Pirates: Rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was activated from the disabled list after missing the first two months of the season with a left wrist injury. Hayes, one of the top hitting prospects in baseball, has hit .367 with six home runs in 26 career games since being called up last September.