Baseball roundup: Swanson homers twice as streaking Braves hold off Giants

ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson hit two home runs, and the Atlanta Braves built a big lead early before holding off San Francisco 7-6 Thursday for their 18th win in 21 games this month.

Swason, who homered to begin a three-run rally in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win over the Giants a night earlier, had three hits and drove in three runs.

Swanson hit a leadoff home run in the first and connected again in the fourth, his 12th, for a 7-1 lead. It was his seventh career multihomer game, the last coming Aug. 14, 2021, at Washington.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run single in a five-run second inning as the Braves tagged Alex Wood (5-6).

The defending World Series champion Braves moved 11 games over .500 for the first time this season. They have won 10 of their last 11 home games, outscoring the opposition 60-33 and hitting 24 homers to opponents’ 10.

Twins 1, Guardians 0: Nick Gordon hit a third-inning home run that stood up as Minnesota cooled off visiting Cleveland, which lost for just the fifth time in 22 games. Devin Smeltzer (4-1) pitched six shutout innings as the Twins closed to within percentage points of the Guardians for first place in the AL Central.

Dodgers 10, Reds 5: Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs ahead of his return to Atlanta as Los Angeles won at Cincinnati for a sweep of the season series. Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Justin Turner also homered for the Dodgers, who outscored the Reds 52-18 in winning all seven games against them this year. The Dodgers now travel to Atlanta, where Freeman was the longtime face of the franchise and helped the Braves win the World Series last year.

Brewers 6, Cardinals 4: Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer, and Willy Adames added a solo shot as host Milwaukee beat St. Louis to split a four-game series and move back into a tie with the Cardinals for first in the NL Central. Taylor’s drive to left field on a 2-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson (5-4) in the fourth inning gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead. Adames took Hudson deep leading off the fifth to make it 5-3.

Mariners 2, Athletics 1: Oakland starter Frankie Montas took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, then reliever A.J. Puk threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches with two outs in the ninth that gave visiting Seattle the win. The Mariners loaded the bases with three walks and rallied on Puk’s wayward tosses to complete a three-game sweep.

Pirates 8, Cubs 7: Michael Chavis hit a tying home run in the eighth before pulling off a defensive gem and delivering a game-ending single in the 10th, sending host Pittsburgh past Chicago.

Marlins 3, Rockies 2: Avisaíl García drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s-choice grounder in the eighth inning as host Miami edged Colorado to complete a three-game sweep.

Late Wednesday

Orioles 7, Nationals 0: Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, completing the feat in just six innings and in the midst of a steady shower in host Baltimore’s win Wednesday. Hays got an infield single in the first inning, hit a solo home run in the third, tripled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth. Play was stopped and the game was called shortly thereafter. The other five Orioles to hit for cycle include two Hall of Famers — Cal Ripken and Frank Robinson — and Jonathan Villar, Aubrey Huff and Felix Pie.

Angels 5, Royals 0: Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in host Los Angeles’s win. The previous night Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, hit two three-run home runs and drove in a career-high eight runs in an extra-innings loss to Kansas City.

Notes

Giants-Rangers trade: San Francisco acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun, who was the main return for Texas when it traded All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago. Calhoun was traded by Texas to the Giants for Steven Duggar in a swap of outfielders who both bat left-handed and throw right-handed. Calhoun, 27, has spent all five-plus years of his major league career with the Rangers, playing 253 games and hitting .241 overall. He has been playing at Triple-A Round Rock this season. Duggar is a former player for the Richmond Flying Squirrels who has missed most of the season because of a left oblique strain.

White Sox: Chicago utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Mendick was playing shortstop when he collided with left fielder Adam Haseley (UVA) on a foul popup in Wednesday’s 9-5 loss to Toronto. Engel strained his hamstring in the third inning Wednesday. The White Sox recalled infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte and selected the contract of infielder Lenyn Sosa from Double-A Birmingham.