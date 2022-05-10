Baseball roundup: Tigers, Athletics split different doubleheader

DETROIT — Tarik Skubal was planning to head to the mound for the day’s first pitch. Then he realized the Detroit Tigers were the visiting team at Comerica Park and Oakland’s Frankie Montas would be on the rubber.

“Thank God someone mentioned it before the game, because I almost ran out there for the top of the first inning,” Skubal said. “Montas and I would have both been on the mound. It was weird, but that’s baseball.”

Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win in the opener of a unique doubleheader Tuesday caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout. With the Athletics as the visiting team in the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez pitched 5ß scoreless innings to win his major league debut, a 4-1 Oakland victory.

In a matchup of last-place teams, Detroit ended a 27-inning scoreless streak in the opener. Oakland (12-19) then won for the second time in 12 games and sent the Tigers (9-21) to their seventh loss in eight games.

Miguel Cabrera singled in the ninth inning of the second game, tying Wade Boggs for 30th with 3,010 hits.

Skubal (2-2) allowed three hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked three. Jonathan Schoop homered and scored twice on a day he raised his batting average from .139 to .157.

Under MLB’s original schedule announced last year, Detroit was to have played three games at Oakland from April 4-6 in its second series of the season. But the first week was postponed by the lockout, and MLB rescheduled one of the games as part of a doubleheader at Comerica Park while keeping Oakland as the home team. The other games are to be played as a doubleheader at the Oakland Coliseum on July 21, what was to have been an off-day during the All-Star break.

Detroit wore its white home uniforms despite batting first, while the A’s wore green tops and gray pants. The Tigers reverted to the home team in the second game.

NOTES

Twins’ Correa lands on IL

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right middle finger that wasn’t healing fast enough for him to face his former team.

The move, retroactive to last Friday, was made before the Twins began a three-game series against Houston, for whom Correa played over the past seven seasons.

Correa was hurt at Baltimore when a pitch hit his right hand while it was on the handle of the bat with him in the middle of a half-swing. The Twins initially feared he broke his finger, but a CT scan confirmed there was no fracture for the 27-year-old infielder.

After signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract that includes opt-out clauses after this season and next, Correa is batting .255 with five doubles, two homers, 12 runs, 11 RBIs and eight walks in 24 games for the Twins. He was on a tear right before the injury, going 14 for 34 with eight RBIs over his last eight games.

Starting pitcher Chris Paddack was also placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, retroactive to Monday, with right elbow inflammation. He was pulled on Sunday in the third inning. In five starts since being acquired in a trade with San Diego, Paddack is 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA, two walks and 20 strikeouts in 22ß innings.

Padres: San Diego manager Bob Melvin says he’ll have prostate surgery Wednesday and hopes he misses only part of a forthcoming road trip.

Melvin said he doesn’t think he has cancer, “but they won’t know until they get in there.”

He has been bothered by what the team called a gastrointestinal issue. He was at the ballpark last Thursday night but did not manage in a 2-1 win against Miami. He was replaced by bench coach Ryan Christenson.

The Padres also activated outfielder Wil Myers and first baseman/DH Luke Voit from the injured list. Myers has been out about two weeks because of a bruised right thumb. Voit missed time with biceps discomfort. The Padres sent infielder CJ Abrams, one of their top prospects, to AAA El Paso and designated outfielder Trayce Thompson for assignment.

Cardinals: St. Louis sent shortstop Paul DeJong to AAA Memphis. DeJong, an All-Star in 2019, has hit just .202 dating back to the start of the 2020 season. Tommy Edman, normally the Cardinals’ starting second baseman, is likely to take over at shortstop.

Rangers: Texas placed starting catcher Mitch Garver on the 10-day injured list with a flexor sprain in his right elbow. Garver was hitting .205 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Catcher Sam Huff was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Jonah Heim is expected to get most of the work behind the plate with Garver out.