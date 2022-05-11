Baseball roundup: Tricycle rider: Brewers' Yelich matches major league record in loss

CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich hit for a record-tying third cycle — all of them against Cincinnati — but the Milwaukee Brewers’ rally fell short in the ninth inning in a 14-11 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

Tyler Stephenson drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, and Colin Moran hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati. The Reds, with the worst record in the majors, won their second straight series by topping the NL Central leaders.

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, became the sixth player in major league history to hit at least one home run, triple, double and a single in the same game. He joins Trea Turner, Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly in accomplishing the feat.

Yelich doubled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the third, singled in the fifth and tripled during a six-run ninth.

Hunter Renfroe hit two solo homers for the Brewers.

Tyler Naquin hit a bases-loaded triple for Cincinnati, which led 7-0 after two innings. Moran homered during a six-run eighth that made it 14-5.

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3: Gleyber Torres drove in all New York’s runs with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Jose Berrios in the fourth inning and a two-run single, leading the surging Yankees over visiting Toronto for their 15th win in 17 games. An All-Star in his first two seasons who slumped in 2020 and ’21, Torres has four home runs in his past 11 games. New York won its seventh straight series and improved to a major league-best 22-8, its best 30-game start since 2003.

Giants 7, Rockies 1: Former Richmond Flying Squirrel Brandon Crawford homered, leading Alex Cobb and host San Francisco over Colorado past for its 10th straight win over the Rockies. Crawford drove in three runs and scored twice as the Giants extended their winning streak to five, while Colorado lost its fourth in a row. Cobb (2-1) limited Colorado to one run on three hits in 5ß innings and struck out six.

Pirates 5, Dodgers 3: Daniel Vogelbach hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, and host Pittsburgh took a series from Los Angeles for the first time in nearly five years. Vogelbach lined a shot to the seats in right field off Daniel Hudson (Lynchburg, ODU), putting the Pirates back in front after they squandered a three-run lead in the top of the seventh. Edwin Rios hit a three-run double for Los Angeles.

Phillies 4, Mariners 2: Rhys Hoskins homered for the third straight game, providing all of visiting Philadelphia’s offense with the second grand slam of his career. Hoskins had solo homers in each of the first two games of the series and provided the big blow Wednesday with his first grand slam since March 28, 2019, against Atlanta. Hoskins lined a 2-1 pitch from Seattle starter Logan Gilbert just inside the foul pole down the left field line with one out in the fourth. Seattle scored three runs or less for the 11th time in the past 15 games.

Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 3: Jacob Stallings hit a key single, and visiting Miami used an eight-run ninth inning to beat Arizona. The Marlins controlled most of the game until the eighth, when Diamondbacks pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow hit a tying two-run homer off Steven Okert. Miami responded against Arizona bullpen, starting a rally that included three-run homers by Jazz Chisholm and Avisail Garcia. The Marlins won for just the second time in their past 11 games.

Guardians-White Sox: Cleveland is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, leading to the postponement of their series finale at Chicago. It was the first coronavirus-related postponement in the league so far this season. The Guardians are not scheduled to play again until Friday, when they open a three-game series in Minnesota.

Note

Braves: Atlanta backup catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist. William Contreras will continue to serve as the top backup to starter Travis d’Arnaud. Piña, 34, signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Braves before the season.