Baseball roundup: Verlander stifles Mariners' offense to complete sweep

HOUSTON — Sure, it’s early. But Justin Verlander’s work this season in his return from Tommy John surgery is an encouraging sign that the two-time Cy Young Award winner can return to elite form after almost two years away from the game.

Verlander (Goochland High, Old Dominion) turned in another solid start, and Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs as the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 7-2 win Wednesday.

Verlander allowed five hits and two runs in 6ª innings for the win. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return after pitching just one game in the previous two seasons. The win was the 229th of his career, tying him for 66th on the career list with Luis Tiant, Sad Sam Jones and Will White.

“It’s just one start at a time,” Verlander said. “This game will bring you down in a hurry, so you can’t be complacent. But I would say it’s better to get off to a good start than a bad one, but I’ve just got to keep working.”

Michael Brantley added two RBIs as the Astros finished off their first sweep this season, a day after helping Dusty Baker become the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins.

Houston’s Jose Altuve fouled a ball off his groin area on an at-bat in the fourth and stayed in the game to single, but was replaced at second base to start the fifth. The team said he left the game with right groin soreness. Altuve just returned Monday after a stint on the injured list because of a left hamstring strain.

Diamondbacks 8, Marlins 7: Former UVA star Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning as visiting Arizona beat Miami after Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner was ejected. Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino. Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by Arizona coaches.

Braves 9, Mets 2: Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth as the Braves won in New York. Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout. Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four.

Cardinals 10, Royals 0: Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, and Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs as the visiting Cardinals romped past the Royals. The only hit Wainwright allowed was by Michael Taylor with one out in the third. Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader also drove in runs off the Royals’ Kris Bubic, who retired just one batter and allowed four earned runs. Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina tied the Braves’ Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for the most team wins by starting battery mates with their 202nd.

Rays 3, Athletics 0: Manuel Margot broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning as visiting Tampa Bay blanked Oakland to complete a three-game sweep. Margot came up with the bases loaded and two outs against A’s reliever Zach Jackson and served an opposite-field single to right, scoring Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena. Domingo Acevedo balked in another run to make it 3-0. Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen pitched 1ß innings to earn the win, and Andrew Kittredge pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save.