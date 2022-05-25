Baseball roundup: Yankees lose slugger Stanton to calf injury

NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is going on the injured list for the fourth straight season.

Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured with a strained right calf Wednesday as ailing New York made a flurry of roster moves less than an hour before their series finale against Baltimore.

New York also put struggling reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 23, with right shoulder inflammation — the latest blow to a depleted bullpen that had shined most of the season.

Left fielder Joey Gallo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and was in the starting lineup at designated hitter. Infielder DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup for the second consecutive night because of left wrist discomfort.

Stanton left Tuesday night’s win over the Orioles in the seventh and had an MRI on Wednesday. He is hitting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs for the Yankees, who began the night with the best record in the majors at 30-13.

New York also recalled left-hander JP Sears and right-hander David McKay from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sears made his first major league start Wednesday.

Rockies: Colorado outfielder Kris Bryant’s balky back has him on the injured list for the second time this season. Bryant, signed to a seven-year, $182-million deal in March, spent nearly a month on the injured list after initially tweaking the back in late April. Bryant is hitting .270 with no home runs and four RBIs in 17 games.

Twins: Minnesota placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list. The 25-year-old right-hander is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts this year. Ryan has 14 walks and 42 strikeouts in 43ß innings with a .186 opponent batting average. He leads all major league rookies in wins and innings and is second in strikeouts.

Brewers: Milwaukee placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Renfroe was injured during Monday night’s 10-inning loss to San Diego. He was hitting .266 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Wednesday’s games

Nationals 1, Dodgers 0: Erick Fedde and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Cesar Hernandez had an RBI single in the sixth inning as Washington avoided a series sweep by beating Los Angeles at Nationals Park. Washington, which had not beaten the Dodgers since Game 5 of the NL Division Series in 2019, snapped a nine-game skid against Los Angeles. Tanner Rainey stranded two in the ninth inning for his fourth save in six tries, getting fly balls from Cody Bellinger and Will Smith to end it. Los Angeles lost for only the second time in 11 games.

Giants 9, Mets 3: Evan Longoria hit his first two home runs of the season and drove in four, and Joc Pederson hit his fourth homer in two games as host San Francisco went deep four times in the first two innings off rookie Thomas Szapucki to rout New York. Mike Yastrzemski also homered off Szapucki, a 25-year-old left-hander making his first major league start. Pederson hit his 11th home run one day after homering three times and driving in eight runs in a wild 13-12 win over New York.

Brewers 2, Padres 1: Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning and Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 to take two of three. Darvish was brilliant in holding Milwaukee to one hit through six innings, but the Brewers broke through in the seventh with two hits, a walk and the sacrifice fly. Former Padres player Luis Urías drew a leadoff walk and took third on Andrew McCutchen’s single, sliding headfirst and touching the base just ahead of Manny Machado’s tag.

Tigers 4, Twins 2, 10: Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the 10th inning as Detroit won at Minnesota to end the Twins’ six-game winning streak. Harold Castro went deep twice earlier for the Tigers, who have 25 homers in 43 games, the fewest in baseball. Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer for the Twins in the fourth inning.

Pirates 10, Rockies 5: Jack Suwinski and Josh VanMeter each hit three-run homers to lead host Pittsburgh over Colorado. Suwinski erased a 5-2 deficit with his fifth home run of the season, which tops all National League rookies. VanMeter gave Pittsburgh some breathing room with a drive to the seats above the Clemente Wall in the seventh. Ben Gamel had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates. C.J. Cron hit his 12th home run for Colorado. Randal Grichuk added two hits and three RBIs for the Rockies, who have lost 13 of 18.

Athletics 4, Mariners 2: Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus homered off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, and visiting Oakland beat Seattle to drop the Mariners into last place in the AL West. Seattle has lost eight of 10 and is quickly trending toward irrelevance in a season that started with expectations of ending the longest playoff drought in the major leagues. Ray tied his season high with 10 strikeouts.