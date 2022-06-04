Baseball roundup: Yankees stifle Tigers again with stellar pitching

NEW YORK — Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York’s run of outstanding starting pitching performances as the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the game’s first pitch as the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games. Anthony Rizzo also went deep for New York.

After Jameson Taillon retired the first 21 hitters Thursday night and Gerrit Cole followed by setting down the first 20 batters, the suspense ended early for Severino and it ended by mere inches. To open the second, Miguel Cabrera hit a sharp liner off Severino (4-1) that glanced off the top of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove and into left field for the slugger’s 3,033rd career hit.

Red Sox 8, Athletics 0: Nick Pivetta pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start as Boston blanked host Oakland. Alex Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs as Boston won its third straight. Trevor Story doubled twice, and Xander Bogaerts added an infield single and became the career leader in games started by a Red Sox shortstop.

Nationals 10, Reds 8: Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, and Maikel Franco and Luis Garcia drove in ninth-inning runs to rally visiting past Cincinnati. The Reds led 7-3 after a five-run fifth inning that included Albert Almora Jr.’s second career grand slam.

Orioles 5, Guardians 4: Trey Mancini hit the longest home run by a Baltimore player this season, and Rougned Odor had a shot that landed on Eutaw Street as the Orioles beat visiting Cleveland. Austin Hays also homered for Baltimore.

Blue Jays 12, Twins 3: José Berríos struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings in host Toronto’s win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk backed him with two-run homers as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 10 games.

White Sox 3, Rays 2: Jake Burger’s first career pinch-hit homer highlighted a three-run eighth inning as visiting Chicago stopped a four-game losing streak. Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen was in line for his sixth win after scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings before the bullpen blew the lead.

Padres 4, Brewers 0: MacKenzie Gore pitched six shutout innings, and Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in three runs as San Diego beat host Milwaukee. Gore continued the spectacular start to his rookie season by matching a career high with 10 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three walks while reducing his ERA to 1.50.

Cubs 6, Cardinals 1: Matt Swarmer earned his first big league win, and Frank Schwindel homered in a three-hit showing to lead host Chicago over St. Louis in the first game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals’ Albert Pujols became the 10th major leaguer to appear in 3,000 games.

Royals 6, Astros 0: Salvador Perez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning as host Kansas City ended a five-game losing streak. Perez’s seventh home run snapped an 0-for-22 streak and was his first homer since May 14. Rangers 3, Mariners 2: Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer as Texas beat visiting Seattle. Glenn Otto allowed only two hits over five innings to win his third start in a row, even with five walks and a hit batter.

Pirates 2, Diamondbacks 1: Rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as host Pittsburgh rallied past Arizona. The homer spoiled an outstanding effort by Arizona starter Zach Davies, who pitched 7ª scoreless innings.

NOTES

Offense picked up in May

NEW YORK — The major league batting average rose to .245 in May from .231 in April, leaving the overall figure for the first two months at .240, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

This year’s figure is four percentage points above last year’s average through the first two months.

Last season’s final average of .244 was the lowest since 1972. The slow starts in both this season and last appeared to threaten the record low of .237 in 1968. After that year of the pitcher, the mound height was lowered from 15 inches to 10.

Averages tend to be lower early in the season, when pitchers are ahead of the hitters and cold, wet weather impacts games in the parts of the U.S. Some speculated this year’s shortened spring training impacted early offense due to shorter appearances by starting pitchers and expanded rosters that allowed managers to bring in more hard-throwing relievers.

Yankees: Slugger Giancarlo Stanton was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a right calf strain. Stanton missed nine games after exiting in the seventh inning on May 24 against Baltimore. Before going on the injured list for the fourth straight season, Stanton was hitting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs. He went 1 for 4 with a double against Detroit on Saturday in his return to the lineup.