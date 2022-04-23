Baseball roundup:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame.

Matt Wisler (1-0) surrendered Boston’s first hit when Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple, driving in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Christian Vázquez followed with a sacrifice fly to left.

Major League Baseball rules say it doesn’t count as a no-hitter until the game ends and a team finishes with no hits.

Hansel Robles (1-1) then came in for Boston and struck out the first two Tampa Bay batters in the bottom half. But automatic runner Randy Arozarena advanced on a balk and scored when Taylor Walls reached on a throwing error by second baseman Trevor Story.

After Walls swiped second, Kiermaier drove Robles’ 3-1 pitch deep to right for his first homer of the season.

Boston finished with two hits. Tampa Bay had three.

Yankees 6, Guardians 5: Some Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift host New York to victory. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other Yankees rushed toward the wall in right-center field to calm the crowd. Kiner-Falefa hit a tying double over left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up running into the wall. Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence to confront face-to-face at least one fan. Torres then lined a single to win it. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball, several fans began throwing objects at them.

Giants 5, Nationals 2: Alex Wood pitched five effective innings, and visiting San Francisco’s bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a victory over Washington. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games. Wood allowed two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Riley Adams homered for Washington. Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game with left hamstring tightness after the second inning.

Cubs 21, Pirates 0: Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and host Chicago stopped a four-game slide by obliterating Pittsburgh, who suffered their worst loss in franchise history. Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago’s eight-run second with a three-run homer. He tacked on RBI singles in the fourth and fifth. The Cubs finished with 23 hits in their most lopsided shutout win dating to at least 1901. Nico Hoerner collected a career-high four hits, and Seiya Suzuki, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ had three hits apiece. It was more than enough support for Kyle Hendricks, who pitched seven innings of two-hit ball.

Blue Jays 3, Astros 2: George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the first game against his former team, and Santiago Espinal homered for the second straight game to lift visiting Toronto past Houston, handing the Astros their fourth straight loss. The game was tied with one out in the seventh inning when Espinal, who hit his first homer this season in a win Friday night, connected for a solo drive off Blake Taylor. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 20 home runs after clubbing four in the first two games of this series.

Twins 9, White Sox 2: Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had four hits, helping Dylan Bundy and host Minnesota beat banged-up Chicago. Buxton hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and scored three times. Arraez drove in three runs, and Ryan Jeffers hit his first home run of the season for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. Bundy permitted four hits in five scoreless innings. The White Sox lost their sixth straight, and this one was particularly costly. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off with a hamstring injury in the second.

Cardinals 5, Reds 0: Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, and Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double as visiting St. Louis handed Cincinnati its 11th straight loss. Hudson entered the game with a 7.71 ERA but limited Cincinnati to two hits. The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016.

Brewers 5, Phillies 3: Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered, and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead visiting Milwaukee past Philadelphia. The Brewers tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Jace Peterson, Adames and Christian Yelich. Adames stole home for a 4-3 lead. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler lost his third straight start. He allowed four runs over five innings.

Rangers 2, Athletics 0: Brad Miller hit a key single in the eighth inning that drove in two runs after a replay review initiated by the umpires, and visiting Texas beat Oakland. The winning rally started when Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun chased Frankie Montas with consecutive one-out singles. After Domingo Acevedo retired Jonah Heim on a groundout, Miller lined a 1-1 pitch to left. Garcia scored easily but pinch-runner Eli White was thrown out at home by a strong throw from Tony Kemp. The umpires initiated a crew chief review and overturned the initial call, ruling A’s catcher Sean Murphy illegally blocked the plate.

Note

Orioles: Left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter. An All-Star in 2019, Means was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings.

Even with Means’ injury, the Orioles are off to a strong start on the mound. They entered Saturday with a 2.80 ERA, which is tied for second in the American League. It is the first time since 1992 that they have pitched to a sub-3.00 ERA through their first 14 games.