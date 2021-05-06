Baseball roundup:

WASHINGTON — Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, providing a nice defensive play and a two-run single to back Drew Smyly’s strong outing Thursday, leading Atlanta past Washington 3-2 for the Braves’ first sweep of the Nationals since 2014.
Atlanta outscored its division rival 14-6 over the three games.
Smyly (1-2) pitched into the seventh and allowed four hits and an unearned run.
Braves manager Brian Snitker left Freeman out of the lineup after a 1-for-24 stretch over the six games preceding Thursday’s dropped the first baseman’s average to .202.
Washington’s Lester (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits and left after facing one batter in the sixth.
Astros 7, Yankees 4: Jose Altuve responded to jeering fans by marking his 31st birthday with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning as visiting Houston beat New York to avoid a three-game sweep.
Yordan Alvarez hit a pair of solo homers off Gerrit Cole, who turned a 3-2 lead over to Green (0-3) starting the eighth. Martin Maldonado hit a two-run homer off Justin Wilson in the ninth, ending a streak of of 75 plate appearances without an RBI.
Green started his own trouble by walking Kyle Tucker leading off. Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz reached on a single to third baseman Gio Urshela, and Tucker took third when Urshela threw past first for an error
Altuve, who was booed loudly throughout the series by fans getting to express their anger directly at the Astros since their cheating scandal en route to the 2017 World Series title was exposed. He had been 1 for 11 with no RBIs in the series when he turned on a shoulder-high 96 mph 3-2 pitch and drove it over the left-field scoreboard for a 5-3 lead.
Andre Scrubb (Woodbridge) pitched a perfect seventh to earn the win, and Ryan Pressly got six outs for his fifth save.
Phillies 2, Brewers 0: Zack Wheeler struck out eight and tossed a three-hit shutout, and Alex Bohm homered as host Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep of Milwaukee.
The Phillies head out on a nine-game road trip in first place (17-15) and as the only team in the NL East with a winning record.
Wheeler threw his second career shutout and complete game in 144 starts and first since 2014 when he played for the New York Mets. Wheeler put two runners on in the ninth and retired Daniel Vogelbach on a foul pop on the 118th pitch to finish the shutout.
Wheeler (3-2) and Brandon Woodruff engaged in a brilliant pitchers’ duel that ended when Bohm connected on a 97 mph fastball in the seventh for his fourth homer of the season. Rhys Hoskins added an RBI double in the eighth.
Woodruff (2-1) struck out 10 over the first five innings — 11 total over 6 2-3 innings — and allowed only Odubel Herrera’s single in the second until Bohm went deep.
The Phillies’ Bryce Harper sat out his fourth straight game because of a sore left wrist.
Red Sox 12, Tigers 9: Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the game-winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit’s fourth error as host Boston prevailed.
One day after giving up three runs in the 10th, the Red Sox coughed up leads of 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before scoring four in the eighth to avoid losing the three-game series to the worst team in the majors.
Rafael Devers drove in three runs on a pair of singles. But the Red Sox third baseman also committed two errors — the second to allow the Tigers to tie the game 8-8 in the seventh.
Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up six runs in 4⅓ innings in his worst outing of the season. He was 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts dating to last August.
Blue Jays 10, Athletics 4: Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead visiting Toronto past Oakland. Marcus Semien homered among his four hits, Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernandez each drove in two runs and Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had three hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who have won five of their past eight road games.
Mark Canha hit his first career leadoff homer, Sean Murphy drove in two and Matt Olsen added an RBI ground-rule double for the A’s, who have still won 10 of their last 14 at home.
Mets 4, Cardinals 1: Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings, and New York scored three runs on bases-loaded walks to win at St. Louis. Walker (2-1) struck out eight and walked none as the Mets salvaged a split after dropping the first two of the four-game series in St. Louis. New York won despite leaving 17 runners on base.
Rangers 4, Twins 3: Willie Calhoun’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave visiting Texas a win over reeling Minnesota, who fell to 0-7 in extra innings this year. Joey Gallo and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers, who rode their bullpen to a third straight win to match the team’s season-long streak.
Indians 4, Royals 0: Triston McKenzie bounced back from a rugged start to pitch one-hit ball into the sixth as visiting Cleveland completed a four-game sweep. It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who came into the series with the best record in baseball. Cleveland went 6-1 on its road trip and has won nine of 11.