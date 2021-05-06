Baseball roundup:

The Phillies’ Bryce Harper sat out his fourth straight game because of a sore left wrist.

Red Sox 12, Tigers 9: Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the game-winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit’s fourth error as host Boston prevailed.

One day after giving up three runs in the 10th, the Red Sox coughed up leads of 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before scoring four in the eighth to avoid losing the three-game series to the worst team in the majors.

Rafael Devers drove in three runs on a pair of singles. But the Red Sox third baseman also committed two errors — the second to allow the Tigers to tie the game 8-8 in the seventh.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up six runs in 4⅓ innings in his worst outing of the season. He was 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts dating to last August.

Blue Jays 10, Athletics 4: Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead visiting Toronto past Oakland. Marcus Semien homered among his four hits, Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernandez each drove in two runs and Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had three hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who have won five of their past eight road games.