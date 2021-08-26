Baseball rounjdup: Orioles working on new streak after 13-1 ravaging of Angels

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season with an abdominal tear that requires surgery.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 homers and 71 RBIs, and the news is a major blow to the team’s playoff hopes. Philadelphia entered Thursday trailing first-place Atlanta by five games in the NL East.

Hoskins had been playing through an abdominal injury all season. He spent two weeks on the injured list, returned to the lineup Sunday and hit two homers in a win at San Diego. He didn’t start again until Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay, during which he made a few plays in the field that further exacerbated the injury.

Hoskins’ final at-bat this season was a game-tying homer in the eighth inning against the Rays.

Cardinals: St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty was placed on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder strain. Flaherty, who is 9-2 with a 3.08 ERA, left Tuesday’s start against Detroit after two innings after allowing four earned runs in two innings.