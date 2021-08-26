Baseball rounjdup: Orioles working on new streak after 13-1 ravaging of Angels

BALTIMORE — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles handled Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels again, getting a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 victory on Thursday.
Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st, but that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of six.
Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31 and took its first series since a three-game sweep of Washington from July 23-25. The Orioles hit three homers off Ohtani a night earlier during a 10-6 win that ended a losing streak that was two shy of the American League record set by Baltimore in 1988 when the Orioles started 0-21.
Keegan Akin (1-8) picked up his second career win, allowing one run and three hits with six strikeouts and two walks over a season-high seven innings. Baltimore had lost its last 12 games when Akin appeared as a starter or out of the bullpen.
Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle went 2 for 4 with a walk and added a two-run single in eighth, extending his on-base streak to a season-high 17 games. Ramon Urias had three hits and two RBIs.
White Sox 10, Blue Jays 7: Luis Robert hit a two-run home run, and Carlos Rodon won in his return from the injured list as Chicago won at Toronto.
Jose Abreu, Cesar Hernandez and Eloy Jimenez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split of the four-game series.
Rodon (10-5) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Activated off the injured list before the game, Rodon hadn’t pitched since Aug. 7 because of a sore shoulder.
Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs, and Leury Garcia had two RBIs twice as the White Sox held on after building a 9-2 lead.
Marcus Semien hit two home runs for the Blue Jays, a solo shot off Rodón in the first and a two-run blast off Michael Kopech as Toronto closed the gap with a five-run sixth. The homers were his 31st and 32nd.
Reds 5, Brewers 1: Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, and Nick Castellanos also went deep as visiting Cincinnati beat NL Central-leading Milwaukee to avoid a three-game sweep.
Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who hold the second NL wild card spot.
Brewers starter Brett Anderson (4-8) worked 4 2/3 innings before leaving the game with tightness in his right hip. He was charged with three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.
NOTES
Phillies’ Hoskins done for the season
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season with an abdominal tear that requires surgery.
Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 homers and 71 RBIs, and the news is a major blow to the team’s playoff hopes. Philadelphia entered Thursday trailing first-place Atlanta by five games in the NL East.
Hoskins had been playing through an abdominal injury all season. He spent two weeks on the injured list, returned to the lineup Sunday and hit two homers in a win at San Diego. He didn’t start again until Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay, during which he made a few plays in the field that further exacerbated the injury.
Hoskins’ final at-bat this season was a game-tying homer in the eighth inning against the Rays.
Cardinals: St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty was placed on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder strain. Flaherty, who is 9-2 with a 3.08 ERA, left Tuesday’s start against Detroit after two innings after allowing four earned runs in two innings.
Giants: First baseman Brandon Belt, a former player for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, was placed on the bereavement list to attend his grandmother’s funeral. Belt hit two home runs Tuesday night and dedicated them to his grandmother after she died that morning. He is likely to return to the team Sunday.
Reds: Right-hander Tejay Antone will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career and miss the remainder of the season. Antone returned from a 52-game injured list stint on Tuesday but left the game after throwing five pitches and was placed on the IL again Wednesday with elbow discomfort. He was 2-0 with three saves and a 2.14 ERA in 33ª innings this season.
Mariners: Seattle claimed left-hander Sean Doolittle, a former UVA standout, off waivers from Cincinnati. Doolittle, 34, posted a 4.46 ERA in 38⅓ innings for the Reds this season.