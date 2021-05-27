Bats stay hot for VCU in 15-4 win over Saint Joseph's to open Atlantic 10 tournament

After Henson struck out, Schroeder singled to left field. Callahan misplayed the ball and it got by him. The knock cleared the bases, and Schroeder reached third base on the error. And a groundout by Vay, that scored Schroeder, made it 8-0 through two innings.

Fourth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (21-18) did its best to make it a game still in the third. The Hawks loaded the bases with no outs against VCU starter Mason Delane. A sacrifice fly from Cossetti and an RBI single from second baseman Liam Bendo put Saint Joseph’s on the board.

Later, RBI infield singles from Callahan and designated hitter Langston Livingston brought two more runs home. And the Hawks halved VCU’s lead, 8-4.

But that lead never seriously was in jeopardy. Shortstop Connor Hujsak drove home Vay in the fourth, and had another RBI single in the seventh. That sandwiched RBI singles by Henson and third baseman Tyler Locklear, who on Wednesday became the first player in A-10 history to be named both player of the year and rookie of the year.

Hujsak also scored in the seventh on a wild pitch, and Hibbits on a bases-loaded walk.

For Stiffler, the 19-game win streak is simply a mark of how well the Rams have played.