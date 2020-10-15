Be aware of 5 red flags in a job posting

People tend to apply for a job as fast as possible to be ahead of their competitors while not paying enough attention to the job posting. However, doing so might lead you to a job that is miserable for you. To avoid getting in such positions in the first place, you should be mindful of some key indicators in a job posting.
Vague job description
A vague job description is usually a red flag for job hunters because it suggests a job with no specific goal and an employer with no focus, or worse, it is a scam. The job description should specify what the role involves as well as what skills and background are required to fulfill the job.
Earning potential instead of actual earning
Focusing on earning potential rather than a concrete salary, it is another red flag for job seekers because the earning potential is likely exaggerated, and you might end up with none. In the worst case, you might need to purchase something upfront yourself and resell it to others for your actual earning.
Multiple or separate roles
Having more than one or bait-and-switch titles is also a red flag to look out for job hunters. It usually indicates that the employer is seeking someone with higher skills for lower pay, or trying to find someone can do more for less -- like a single person for what really should be multiple job roles.
Unnamed hiring company
There are some reasons for hiring companies to be anonymous, like having a bad reputation, searching to fill a position not vacated yet, and others. Also, it might not be actual hiring. Some recruitment agencies use it as a strategy to gather resumes to establish their roster of candidates so that these agencies could place for fees.
Long unpaid training
It is another red flag for job seekers as it could be a trick for you to work for free, or it is a technique used by companies with toxic culture and suffering from high turnover to see if you could put up with them and last.