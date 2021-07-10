Been there before: Bucks, down 2-0, look for life at home

“It’s the finals. We’re playing for the prize,” Booker said. “I don’t think there’s going to be a storm that we haven’t seen.”

The Bucks are 7-1 at home in the postseason, but now they welcome what was the NBA’s best traveling team. Phoenix was 24-12 on the road during the regular season and has gone 6-2 in the postseason, closing out all three of its series in its opponent’s building.

Booker thinks the strict coronavirus protocols this season — which largely prevented players from going out much on road trips — strengthened team bonding because of the time spent together in hotels.

Paul has a different explanation for the Suns’ road success.

“It’s nice when you can silence a crowd,” he said. “It’s fun, it’s entertaining. I think our team, we have the right mindset for it.”

Middleton shot 5 for 16 in Game 2, while Jrue Holiday put up 4-for-14 and 7-for-21 clunkers in Phoenix. He has the task of trying to guard Booker and Paul, perhaps sapping some of the effort he can give on the other end.