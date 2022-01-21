Bengals-Titans capsule

These teams don’t have much in common, except for the strange fact that they both beat Kansas City and both lost ... to the Jets! It seems as if the whole world is picking Joe Burrow and the young Bengals. Remember, the Titans are one of the most well-coached teams. Don’t underestimate Mike Vrabel, who led his team to the AFC title game two seasons ago. Tennessee (7-2 at home) will have Derrick Henry back, a huge deal made even bigger after the Bengals lost defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi last week. A couple others are banged-up as well, though they could have top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (concussion protocol), who was cleared to play. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase can double-handedly win this game with explosive plays but backing the more experienced home team getting its best player back feels like the right side. The pick: Tennessee