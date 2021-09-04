Bermuda and Canada will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Larry

Hurricane Larry, still 1,400 miles east of the Leeward Islands as of Friday, is expected to churn to the northwest and intensify to 140 mph this weekend. Larry is likely to curve well away from the East Coast, but may affect Bermuda and Newfoundland next week.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today