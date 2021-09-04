 Skip to main content
Bermuda and Canada will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Larry
Hurricane Larry, still 1,400 miles east of the Leeward Islands as of Friday, is expected to churn to the northwest and intensify to 140 mph this weekend. Larry is likely to curve well away from the East Coast, but may affect Bermuda and Newfoundland next week.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

