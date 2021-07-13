 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bertha blew into Virginia 25 years ago
0 Comments

Bertha blew into Virginia 25 years ago

  • 0

Hurricane Bertha made landfall in North Carolina’s Cape Fear region on July 12, 1996, then brought tropical storm conditions as it crossed eastern Virginia early on the 13th. Bertha unleashed several inches of rain, strong gusts and six tornadoes in Tidewater.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News