Bertha blew into Virginia 25 years ago

Hurricane Bertha made landfall in North Carolina’s Cape Fear region on July 12, 1996, then brought tropical storm conditions as it crossed eastern Virginia early on the 13th. Bertha unleashed several inches of rain, strong gusts and six tornadoes in Tidewater.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
