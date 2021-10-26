 Skip to main content
Biden campaigns with McAuliffe
President Joe Biden campaigned with Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday night. McAuliffe is in a tight gubernatorial race with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

