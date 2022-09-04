 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black powder rifles, crossbows stolen from Chesterfield sporting good store

Several black powder rifles, crossbows and ammunition were stolen from a sporting goods store in Chesterfield County on Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to Pat’s Sporting Goods at 14812 Route 1 highway for a report of breaking and entering at 5:20 a.m.

A black powder rifle resembles an antique firearm that typically uses a percussion cap muzzleloader and hammer to ignite the gunpowder and fire the gun. These firearms retail for $250 to $1,000.

— Eric Kolenich

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

