Black powder rifles, crossbows stolen from Chesterfield sporting good store

Several black powder rifles, crossbows and ammunition were stolen from a sporting goods store in Chesterfield County on Sunday morning, police said.
Police responded to Pat’s Sporting Goods at 14812 Route 1 highway for a report of breaking and entering at 5:20 a.m.
A black powder rifle resembles an antique firearm that typically uses a percussion cap muzzleloader and hammer to ignite the gunpowder and fire the gun. These firearms retail for $250 to $1,000.
— Eric Kolenich
Eric Kolenich
Reporter
Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.