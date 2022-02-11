!!TRIGGER WARNING: PHOTOS OF WOUNDS !! Hello everyone! My name is Blade and I am a 3 year old Pitbull... View on PetFinder
Blade
!!TRIGGER WARNING: PHOTOS OF WOUNDS !! Hello everyone! My name is Blade and I am a 3 year old Pitbull... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The truck blockade by Canadians protesting COVID-19 restrictions has forced Ford, GM and others to shut down plants or cut production. Similar protests could be coming to the U.S.
'By the grace of God we're still here'; Richmond police officers testify about surviving shooting in Mosby Court
Three Richmond police detectives responded to Mosby Court two summers ago to assist fellow officers after a man had been shot to death and spo…
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to prevent public schools from re…
Opponents of mask mandates in schools are using the power of the legislature to make it optional for parents to send their child to school wit…
Virginia Democrats are using their Senate majority to reject significant chunks of the GOP agenda and turn back attempts to undo legislation t…
Richmond police officer pleads to fatally shooting fiancée's dog inside their Powhatan home in fabricated 'bear attack'
A Richmond patrol officer has pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty stemming from an October incident in which he fatally shot his fianc…
“I’ve got blinders on for everything but numbers,” the committee chairman said.
Iconic chewing tobacco brand Red Man is changing its name and getting rid of its Native American imagery
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its nam…
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Blacksburg shooting, four injured; suspect taken into custody
A Virginia Tech student was among the people injured, according to university President Tim Sands.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.