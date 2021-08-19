Bob blasted the East Coast 30 years ago

Hurricane Bob slammed New England on Aug. 19, 1991, and after 30 years it’s still the most recent landfall in that region. Bob brushed the Outer Banks the day before, then peaked at Category 3 east of Virginia. Tidewater saw only spotty rain and minor erosion.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today