 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Gibson file
0 comments

Bob Gibson file

  • 0

GIBSON FILE

Born: Nov. 9, 1935, Omaha, Neb.

MLB debut: April 15, 1959 for St. Louis

Final MLB game: Sept. 3, 1975 for St. Louis

Career stats: 251-174, 2.91 ERA, 3,117 strikeouts (14th all-time), 56 shutouts (13th all-time), 255 complete games

Career highlights: Two-time World Series champion (1964, 1967) ... compiled a record 1.12 ERA in 1968 ... pitched no-hitter vs. Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 1971 ... struck out World Series-record 17 batters in Game 1 of Fall Classic in 1968 ... inducted into Hall of Fame in 1981 on the first ballot (84%)

Awards: NL MVP (1968) ... two-time Cy Young Award winner (1968, 1970) ... nine-time All-Star .... nine-time Gold Glove winner

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News