Bob Gibson file

GIBSON FILE
Born: Nov. 9, 1935, Omaha, Neb.
MLB debut: April 15, 1959 for St. Louis
Final MLB game: Sept. 3, 1975 for St. Louis
Career stats: 251-174, 2.91 ERA, 3,117 strikeouts (14th all-time), 56 shutouts (13th all-time), 255 complete games
Career highlights: Two-time World Series champion (1964, 1967) ... compiled a record 1.12 ERA in 1968 ... pitched no-hitter vs. Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 1971 ... struck out World Series-record 17 batters in Game 1 of Fall Classic in 1968 ... inducted into Hall of Fame in 1981 on the first ballot (84%)
Awards: NL MVP (1968) ... two-time Cy Young Award winner (1968, 1970) ... nine-time All-Star .... nine-time Gold Glove winner