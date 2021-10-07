Body temperature and the animal kingdom

Organisms are classified into two broad categories based on their ability to regulate their body temperature. Warm-blooded animals, such as mammals and birds, are able to maintain a relatively constant body temperature regardless of their surroundings. Most birds have a normal temperature between 106 F and 109 F, while most mammals range between 97 F and 103 F. Humans have an average body temperature of 98.6 F.
Cold-blooded animals, such as reptiles, amphibians, insects and fish, are unable to maintain a constant body temperature. Instead, their body temperature fluctuates based on external temperatures. If the outside temperature is 45 F, their body temperature will gradually drop to 45 F, but if the outside temperature rises to 90 F, their body temperature will increase to 90 F. So while cold-blooded animals don’t always have “cold” blood, their body temperature could vary dramatically depending on the environment.
Terms
While the two groups of animals are commonly referred to as “warm-blooded” and “cold-blooded” animals, some scientists no longer use these terms because they can be misleading. Instead, terms such as endotherm and ectotherm or homeotherm and poikilotherm are used to describe the thermal physiology of organisms.
Endotherms are animals that keep their body temperature stable as a result of their metabolism. Their source of heat is internal.
Ectotherms are animals that don’t have the ability to retain the heat generated by their metabolism. Their source of heat is external.
Homeotherms are animals that maintain a constant body temperature.
Poikilotherms are animals that have a varied body temperature.
Most endotherms are homeotherms, and most ectotherms are poikilotherms. However, there are exceptions. Desert lizards are ectotherms, receiving their heat from sunlight but are also considered behavioral homeotherms. During the day, they maintain a near-constant temperature by basking in the morning to bring up their core temperature. At night, they are poikilothermic ectotherms.
Hummingbirds are classified as endotherms. But to conserve energy at night, they go into dormancy and allow their core temperatures to drop. This means that they are poikilothermic endotherms at night, while during the day, they are homeothermic.
Human body temperature
Humans are warm-blooded, and our body’s core temperature is set between 97 F and 99 F. A person’s body temperature will vary with the time of day. It is at its lowest just before a person gets up in the morning, rises to a peak in the afternoon, and then falls again while a person sleeps at night. Strenuous activity raises the body temperature. Illness may also cause a greater rise or drop in the normal temperature.
A portion of the brain known as the hypothalamus controls our body’s temperature. Nerves send messages to the brain, which then initiates various actions based on if the temperature is too low or too high.
When a person is cold, a message from the brain causes their muscles to shiver. This generates heat and starts warming the body. When a person is too hot, a message triggers their sweat glands. Evaporation of the sweat cools the skin.
Dual characteristics
Some animals have characteristics of both ectotherms and endotherms. These are known as heterotherms. At rest, a bumblebee’s temperature varies, like that of a traditional ectotherm. However, worker bees can’t fly if their body temperature isn’t high enough. Before takeoff, the bees repeatedly flex their flying muscles, an action similar to shivering. This generates heat in their upper body and enables them to fly. Some moths also do this.
Some species of bat and squirrel slow their metabolism when they’re resting. As a result, their body temperature, which is warm while active, can drop significantly. This is similar to what happens to endotherms that hibernate in cold weather.
Scientists recently discovered that the opah, a deep-water predatory fish, keeps its blood warmer than the surrounding water. It does this by rapidly flapping its pectoral fins and “saving” the heat generated by this muscle activity through specially designed blood vessels in its gills.
Regulating temperature
Warm-blooded animals
Warm-blooded animals use mechanisms such as sweating, shivering, panting, breaking down fat and altering the flow of blood to control their body temperature from within. In cold weather, they rely on layers of fat, fur or feathers to insulate them. Some must migrate to warmer areas, while others hibernate. In warm weather, some warm-blooded animals sweat to cool off, while others with few sweat glands use panting as a cooling method. Birds cannot sweat, so they get rid of excess body heat by breathing it out.
Cold-blooded animals
Because cold-blooded animals cannot generate their own body heat, they must regulate it by changing their environment. Alligators and other reptiles often lie in the sun to warm themselves. When they need to cool off, they can swim, move into the shade or crawl underground. During cold weather, reptiles will find a den to live in or burrow underground until surface temperatures rise. Many insects die when temperatures drop. The next year’s supply emerges or hatches when warmer temperatures return.
Size and shape
There are exceptions, but in most instances, the size and shape of an organism determines whether it will be warm-blooded or cold-blooded.
Smaller animals lose heat relatively quickly, so they must produce more heat than larger animals to keep warm. This means the size of warm-blooded animals is limited. If the animal were too small, it would not be able to digest food fast enough to produce heat as quickly as the warmth would be lost.
During the day, a tiny hummingbird, which is warm-blooded, must refuel with food every 10 to 15 minutes. If it were not able to slow its body down at night by going into a hibernation-like torpor, the cool night air of even a warm climate would endanger the hummingbird’s life.
Nearly all large animals are warm-blooded. An elephant’s volume, for example, is so large that relying on the outside environment to heat it would be inefficient and would slow its response times, putting its survival at risk.
Body shape also comes into play. Small warm-blooded animals tend to have a rounded shape, which ensures that its interior stays warm for the longest time possible. Most cold-blooded organisms have either an elongated or a flat shape. The long, slender shape of snakes, lizards and worms ensure they can heat up and cool down quickly.
Activity, food and energy
Cold-blooded animals
When outside temperatures drop, the metabolism of cold-blooded animals slows down. They become less active or even sluggish.
An animal’s muscles work better if they are warm, so cold-blooded animals usually feed during the day, when the sun allows their muscles to function better. After a cold night, grasshoppers are often too stiff and cold to move and must wait for the sun to warm them up.
Cold-blooded animals do not require as much heat as warm-blooded animals. They are able to go for long periods without eating. If there’s no food around, their metabolism can slow down because they don’t need the extra energy to maintain body temperature. Adult snakes can go months without eating.
Nocturnal ectotherms and ones that live in colder regions commonly use a “wait and trap” technique to catch food. This strategy doesn’t require much energy. A chameleon will sit and wait for an insect to come within striking distance of its tongue, using very little energy.
Warm-blooded animals
Endotherms, on the other hand, have the ability to spring into action at a moment’s notice. This is important for animals that forage throughout the day as well as for predators that need energy or strength over a long period of time to catch their prey. This also means endotherms are generally better at defending themselves.
Endotherms need to eat frequently. It takes a lot of energy to keep their body temperature steady regardless of the environment. A large amount of energy obtained from food is used for heat. Warm-blooded animals usually consume up to five to 10 times more food than cold-blooded animals.
Warm-blooded animals can be as active in winter as summer, but their bodies must have plenty of food to burn for additional heat. Birds, with their higher body temperatures, often find it difficult to locate enough food when winter’s lower temperatures arrive, so most of them migrate to warmer climates where their bodies do not have to work as hard to maintain heat.