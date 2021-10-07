Body temperature and the animal kingdom

An animal’s muscles work better if they are warm, so cold-blooded animals usually feed during the day, when the sun allows their muscles to function better. After a cold night, grasshoppers are often too stiff and cold to move and must wait for the sun to warm them up.

Cold-blooded animals do not require as much heat as warm-blooded animals. They are able to go for long periods without eating. If there’s no food around, their metabolism can slow down because they don’t need the extra energy to maintain body temperature. Adult snakes can go months without eating.

Nocturnal ectotherms and ones that live in colder regions commonly use a “wait and trap” technique to catch food. This strategy doesn’t require much energy. A chameleon will sit and wait for an insect to come within striking distance of its tongue, using very little energy.

Warm-blooded animals

Endotherms, on the other hand, have the ability to spring into action at a moment’s notice. This is important for animals that forage throughout the day as well as for predators that need energy or strength over a long period of time to catch their prey. This also means endotherms are generally better at defending themselves.