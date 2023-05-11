Vaughan E., of Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Powhatan, born on November 24, 1928, departed this life on April 29, 2023. The family is saddened to lose her, yet take comfort in knowing she is now with our Lord and Savior, along with loved ones who preceded her. She is survived by two sons, Oscar K. Bonaparte and Macshelle L. Bonaparte; four grandchildren, devoted Tomondra B. Peyton "Monie" (James Jr.), Henry L. Bonaparte III "Tre" (Ashley), Kevin N. Bonaparte (Nakeema) and Marshe' B. Prior (Akeem); and 10 great-grandchildren, James III, Noah, Johaan, Holly, Laila, Raven, Zahra, Alexandra, Yuri and Nicholas.

Gertrude is also survived by her devoted sister, Yvonne V. Campbell; and brother-in-law, R. Lynn Campbell; two sisters-inlaw, Agnes B. Vaughan and Lois W. Vaughan; cherished nieces and nephews, devoted Jacqueline Cheatham, Renee' Campbell, Gloria Vaughan and Benji Vaughan; a host of great and great-greatnieces, nephews, cousins and friends, devoted Nancy Bullock, Clarisse Carter, Cleo Carter and Frankie Cousins.

Gertrude was predeceased in death by her parents, Lewis and Viola Vaughan; sisters, Margaret Dickerson, Helen Vaughan and Norvell Bonaparte; brothers, Edward, Jacob, Dewey, Thomas, Melvin Vaughan and Charles Bonaparte; and her dedicated husband of 60-plus years, Henry L. Bonaparte Sr. "Bonie"; and their beloved son, Henry L. Bonaparte Jr. "Jackie"; as well as two daughters-inlaw, Debera W. Bonaparte and Rada R. Bonaparte.

Gertrude began a long employment with the W. G. Harris, Amass, and Glancy families at the age of 25. She continued with her "extended family" for 65 years! Even when she was no longer able to care for the families, they continued to be by her side and extend their love to her and the family.

She adored her family! She loved caring for others, church (honored as Church Mother of Guildfield Baptist Church (Powhatan) for many years, baking and catering, shopping and staying engaged with community events).