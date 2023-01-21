Bor, Kurgat win national cross country titles

Emmamuel Bor and Ednah Kurgat won their respective races in the USATF Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Pole Green Park.

Bor won the men's elite 10k race in 28:43. Bor took command early, breaking free after the second of the five, two-kilometer laps, and holding off his competitors from there.

Kurgat, a former Liberty runner, took the open women's 10k race in 32:06. Kurgat launched her winning move just before the start of the last lap.

“It feels like I am coming full circle,” Kurgat said, reflecting on her time at Liberty as a Kenyan recruit in 2015. Later, she transferred to New Mexico, where she won the 2017 NCAA cross country title. “When I landed in Richmond, I realized it was the airport I landed in the first time I came to America. It's a privilege that I could win the championships here.”

Rounding out Team USA for the world championship team are Makena Morley, Emily Durgin, Emily Lipari. Weini Kelati and Katie Izzo.

Andrew Colley, who grew up in Williamsburg, was second behind Bor. His final kick easily dispensed with the other five runners who made up the chase pack. In the push for the top six, Anthony Rotich lunged home third, followed by Leonard Korir, Sam Chelanga and Dillon Maggard. Reid Buchanan finished seventh, just three-tenths shy of qualifying for the world championship team.

Earlier in the day, the two other team selections came in the U20 championships. With start lists that were a mix of high school and college athletes, the races provided a chance for both to mix up their race programs while many of their peers are deep in the demands of the indoor track season.

Both races were won by Stanford commits. In the U20 women’s 6K, Irene Riggs of West Virginia followed up her strong senior year with another notch in her belt, besting her competition with a time of 19:44. Joining her in Australia will be high schoolers Ellie Shea, Zariel Macchia, Abbey Nechanicky, Karrilynn Baloga, and Eva Klingbeil of the University of North Carolina.

On the men’s side, Leo Young sprinted his way to the win ahead of five collegiate runners to claim the championship in the 8K race. Leo will be joined in Australia by Micah Wilson of Wisconsin, Marco Langon of Villanova, Evan Jenkins of the Washington, Max Sannes of the Air Force Academy and Luke Venhuizen of Michigan.

In the morning's Masters events, April Lund took the win in the women’s 6K, and Benjamin Bruce won the men’s 8K, both punching their tickets to Australia.

Steve Taylor, the event's director and the University of Richmond's cross country coach, spoke after the races.

“It’s emotional in a huge way to select four world championship teams here today,” Taylor said. “This venue is of national quality, and that's one of the things that has brought the attention of USA Track and Field. When they came to do the site visit, I think they realized how beautiful a venue it is, from the parking, to the course design, to it being spectator friendly. All of those are above and beyond what can be expected of a national level site.”

As for the racing, few could challenge Taylor’s assessment that the course was worthy of its championship status. The races were fast, flawless and filled with performances that bode well for Team USA’s chances at the world championships.