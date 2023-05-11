Waller, age 67, passed at her home in Stonehenge, surrounded by her family on May 9, 2023, after a 13-year fight with early onset Alzheimer's. Darlene faced her illness through the entire time with grace, courage and with the support of her family, close friends and an entire family of professional caregivers, her dignity.

Darlene was born in Richmond on October 13, 1955, the oldest daughter of Charles Durwood Waller and Shirley Jennell Waller. She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her daughter, Madison Borovatz; and sisters, Carol Myers (Bud) and Donna Hulshoff; her brother, Charles Waller; her nieces, Sydney and Alyssa Hulshoff; great-nephew, Brodi Smith; her uncle, Fred; and aunt, Betty; and many loving cousins.

With a love of books and passion for reading, Darlene attended Brookland Middle School and graduated from Hermitage High School. Darlene loved scouting, starting as a Brownie, then a Girl Scout and finished as a Cadette. Competitive and entrepreneurial, Darlene possessed an adherence to loyalty while she maintained an honest and hard work ethic. At 22, Darlene began her career with Nationwide Insurance, culminating in 1987, as she incorporated her own agency, The Darlene Waller Agency. Winning many regional and national awards, Darlene, whose smiling face could be seen on many local billboards, built a loyal client base and loved developing her business. Her agency continued through 2011.

An active sportsman, Darlene loved skiing, golfing with her friends known as the 9 Holers, bowling and fishing, particularly with her father. In more relaxed time, she loved gardening, reading, bird watching and traveling to her vacation home in the Outer Banks with family and her best friend, Debbie Moses. She loved the Florida Keys and had many wonderful experiences there.

With her success, Darlene shared with the community as a board member of Stonehenge Country Club and was a sponsor for many years of her sister's Toys For Tots events, raising nearly $2 million in toys and donations for the Richmond area.

Darlene was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's at the age of 54. There have been many professionals that have supported the family, but over the last six years, her primary caregiver was Kailynn Arcenia, who was thought of as a second daughter to her and kept her walking and smiling for so many years. We would also like to thank Hospice of Virginia for providing comfort and care. Her nurse, Kelly, was always there when we needed her support. Team Darlene was comprised of so many caregivers that the family will forever be grateful. Without all of you, we could not have had such a blessed journey. The fact alone that this has been a thirteen year journey defines the success of their love and work for Darlene.

We hope that Darlene's life, before and after Darlene's sickness, has been inspirational and motivating. With love, all is possible.

A visitation will be held at Bliley's from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 19 at 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.

A service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in the chapel at 11 a.m. on May 20 at 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Gravesite service directly following at same location.