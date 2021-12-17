Box believed to be time capsule from 1887 discovered Friday as workers remove Lee monument pedestal

Construction workers have located what appears to be the 130-year-old time capsule placed under the Robert E. Lee pedestal, said Paul DiPasquale, a prominent artist and sculptor familiar with the project. State officials have not confirmed the discovery.
The box is expected to contain dozens of objects largely celebrating the Confederacy, including a rare portrait of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, according to an inventory in newspaper archives.
A crew searched unsuccessfully for the time capsule in September after the statue of Lee was removed.
What workers found was not where they expected to find it, DiPasquale said. Newspaper accounts at the time said the capsule was under the cornerstone, placed three years before the pedestal was finished
Workers continued trying to excavate it Friday morning as state employees began arriving at the circle where workers have been removing the 40-foot pedestal that until recently held the monument of Lee atop his horse.
One major question is the condition of the photo and the other artifacts. If the capsule’s lid came open at any point in the past 134 years, moisture would have crept into the box and destroyed many of its contents.
A copper box measuring 14 by 14 by 8 inches was created to serve as the time capsule by Capt. J.E. Phillips, one of the engineers excavating the property, according to historian Dale Brumfield’s research. Thirty-seven Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed artifacts. Among the items expected to be in the box in addition to the picture of Lincoln are:
• A history of Monumental Church donated by George Fisher;
• A collection of Confederate buttons from Cyrus Bossieux;
• A copy of Carlton McCarthy's "Detailed Minutiae of Soldier Life in the Army of Northern Virginia" given by J.W. Randolph & English publishers;
• A guide to Richmond with a map of the city and a map of Virginia;
• Three bullets, a piece of shell and a Minie ball lodged in a piece of wood from a Fredericksburg battle field, given by Frank Brown;
• A bible from Thomas J. Starke;
• Statistics of the city of Richmond from J.B. Halyburton;
• A battle flag and a square and compass made from a tree over Stonewall Jackson's grave from J.W. Talley;
• A $100,000 Confederate bond from John F. Mayer;
• An English penny from 1812 from W.T. Moseley;
• Oct 26, 1887 edition of the The Richmond Dispatch.
