Box believed to be time capsule from 1887 discovered Friday as workers remove Lee monument pedestal

Construction workers have located what appears to be the 130-year-old time capsule placed under the Robert E. Lee pedestal, said Paul DiPasquale, a prominent artist and sculptor familiar with the project. State officials have not confirmed the discovery.

The box is expected to contain dozens of objects largely celebrating the Confederacy, including a rare portrait of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, according to an inventory in newspaper archives.

A crew searched unsuccessfully for the time capsule in September after the statue of Lee was removed.

What workers found was not where they expected to find it, DiPasquale said. Newspaper accounts at the time said the capsule was under the cornerstone, placed three years before the pedestal was finished

Workers continued trying to excavate it Friday morning as state employees began arriving at the circle where workers have been removing the 40-foot pedestal that until recently held the monument of Lee atop his horse.

One major question is the condition of the photo and the other artifacts. If the capsule’s lid came open at any point in the past 134 years, moisture would have crept into the box and destroyed many of its contents.