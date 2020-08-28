American League
East W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 —
New York 16 11 .593 2½
Toronto 15 14 .517 4½
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 —
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448 5½
Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½
West W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 —
Houston 17 14 .548 4½
Seattle 13 20 .394 9½
Texas 11 19 .367 10
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12
Thursday’s Results
San Diego 10-3, Seattle 7-8
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Friday’s Results
Minnesota at Detroit
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1st
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, late, 2nd
Baltimore at Toronto, late
Tampa Bay at Miami, late
Washington at Boston, late
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
Kansas City at White Sox, late
Cleveland at St. Louis, late
Oakland at Houston, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10
Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 6:10
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05
Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 7:10
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 9:40
Sunday’s Games
Mets at Yankees (2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10
Washington at Boston, 1:35
Kansas City at White Sox, 2:10
Oakland at Houston, 2:10
Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10
National League
East W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 —
Miami 14 12 .538 2
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
New York 13 16 .448 4½
Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 12 .600 —
St. Louis 11 11 .500 3
Cincinnati 13 17 .433 5
Milwaukee 13 17 .433 5
Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 8
West W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 24 9 .727 —
San Diego 19 14 .576 5
Colorado 16 15 .516 7
San Francisco 15 18 .455 9
Arizona 13 19 .406 10½
Thursday’s Results
San Diego 10-3, Seattle 7-8
Pittsburgh 4-2, St. Louis 3-0
Dodgers 7-2, San Francisco 0-0
Cincinnati 6-6, Milwaukee 1-0
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1st
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, late, 2nd
Atlanta at Philadelphia, late
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, late
Tampa Bay at Miami, late
Washington at Boston, late
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late
Cleveland at St. Louis, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
San Francisco at Arizona, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Tomlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 1:15
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10, 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 7:10
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:40, 2nd game
San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 8:10
San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10
Sunday’s Games
Mets at Yankees (2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10
Washington at Boston, 1:35
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10
Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:08
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Game 1
New York (N) AB R H BI W K Avg
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Davis 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292
Giménez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Conforto rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .330
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .226
Canó dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .380
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Smith lf 2 2 1 1 0 0 .320
Nimmo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Marisnick cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .429
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Totals 30 6 9 5 0 8
New York (A) AB R H BI W K Avg
Voit dh 4 2 3 0 0 0 .321
Frazier rf 2 2 2 3 1 0 .344
Gardner lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .183
G.Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .133
Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .170
Andújar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Mercer ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Florial cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Estrada 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Wade ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Totals 29 4 8 3 3 13
New York (N) 000 015 0 — 6 9 0
New York (A) 220 000 0 — 4 8 2
E‑Andújar 2 (3). LOB‑New York (N) 4, New York (A) 9. 2B‑Frazier (4), Voit (2), Ford (3). HR‑Alonso (6), off Green; Smith (7), off Green; Marisnick (1), off Green; Frazier (3), off Wacha. RBIs‑Alonso 3 (16), Smith (23), Marisnick (1), Frazier 3 (11) Sánchez 2). RISP‑New York (N) 2 for 3; New York (A) 2 for 9 GIDP‑Rosario DP‑New York (A) 1
New York (N) IP H R ER W K P ERA
Wacha 3 6 4 4 1 7 67 7.41
Lockett 2 2 0 0 1 3 31 5.62
Betances 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.40
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.25 W: Lockett 1-0; S: Díaz 2
New York (A) IP H R ER W K P ERA
Montgomery 5 5 3 2 0 6 68 4.44
Green 1 3 3 3 0 2 28 3.68
Holder 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.61 L: Green 2-2
T‑2:30
LATE THURSDAY
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0
GAME 2
Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg
Akiyama cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .195
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Winker dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .167
Moustakas 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .234
Galvis 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .214
Payton lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Farmer ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .293
Barnhart c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .188
Totals 30 6 9 6 4 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg
Braun rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Yelich dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Gyorko 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Smoak ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
García cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Piña c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Narváez pr-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Mathias lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Urías 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Totals 22 0 1 0 3 6
Cincinnati 020 020 2 — 6 9 0
Milwaukee 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
LOB‑Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B‑Castellanos (8), Winker (5), Farmer (3). HR‑Suárez (6), off Grimm. RBIs‑Farmer (4), Barnhart (6), Castellanos (23), Winker (14), Suárez 2 (12). SB‑Urías (1)
Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA
Miley 4 1 0 0 1 3 64 6.57
Sims 2 0 0 0 2 2 42 0.69
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.00 W: Sims 2-0
Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA
Lindblom 4 3 2 2 1 4 75 6.31
Peralta 1 2 2 2 2 2 34 4.32
Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 2.31
Grimm 1 3 2 2 0 2 23 17.36 L: Lindblom 1-2
T‑2:33. A‑0 (41,900)
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0
GAME 2
Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg
González ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Frazier 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .198
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Polanco dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .121
Tucker cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Osuna rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .146
Riddle 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .138
Murphy c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .192
Totals 27 2 6 2 2 3
St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg
Edman 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .253
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Miller dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .318
O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .180
Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Carlson rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .196
Schrock 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Totals 24 0 5 0 2 3
Pittsburgh 002 000 0 — 2 6 0
St. Louis 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
LOB‑Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 5. 2B‑Goldschmidt (3), Carlson (3). 3B‑Miller (1). RBIs‑González (13), Frazier (10) Louis 4 (Miller, Schrock, Edman, O’Neill). GIDP‑Carlson, DeJong DP‑Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA
Ponce 52/3 5 0 0 2 2 77 2.00
Hartlieb 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.92
Turley 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.18 W: Ponce 1-1; S: Turley 1
St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA
Oviedo 5 4 2 2 2 1 82 3.60
Gomber 2 2 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 L: Oviedo 0-1
T‑2:02
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0
GAME 2
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Seager ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Turner dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Bellinger 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Muncy 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .186
Pederson lf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .218
Pollock ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Smith c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .195
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Totals 23 2 3 2 3 8
San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg
Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .289
Flores dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Belt 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .315
Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .340
Dickerson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Bart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Basabe pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Totals 23 0 2 0 3 8
Los Angeles 010 100 0 — 2 3 0
San Francisco 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
LOB‑Los Angeles 4, San Francisco 5. 2B‑Pederson (3), Smith (2). HR‑Pederson (5), off Gausman. RBIs‑Pederson (11), Smith (10) GIDP‑Pollock DP‑San Francisco 1
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.66
González 21/3 0 0 0 0 3 23 1.23
Graterol 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.09
McGee 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.79
Alexander 1/3 0 0 0 2 0 12 1.74
Treinen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.32
Jansen 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 1.32 W: González 2-0; S: Jansen 8
San Francisco IP H R ER W K P ERA
Gausman 42/3 3 2 2 2 6 93 4.54
Selman 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.45
Gott 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 12.46
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.06 L: Gausman 1-2
T‑2:30
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
GAME 2
Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg
Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .244
Haggerty lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .303
Lewis cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .350
Seager 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Nola c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .323
Marmolejos 1b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .167
Lopes rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Bishop rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Long Jr. dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .176
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Totals 29 8 9 8 5 8
San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg
Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .252
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .294
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Myers rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .360
France dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .283
Profar lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .188
Naylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Mateo ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .125
Torrens c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Garcia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Totals 28 3 9 3 3 7
Seattle 600 000 2 — 8 9 0
San Diego 110 010 0 — 3 9 0
LOB‑Seattle 6, San Diego 7. 2B‑Seager (9), Haggerty (3), Marmolejos (1), France (3), Mateo (1). HR‑Marmolejos (3), off Richards; Long Jr. (2), off Richards; Machado (11), off Kikuchi. RBIs‑Seager (26), Marmolejos 4 (9), Long Jr. (7), Haggerty (5), Nola (19), Machado (27), Profar (12), Grisham (15). SB‑Profar (3), Crawford (5). SF‑Seattle (Seager); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Hosmer).GIDP‑Machado, Naylor DP‑Seattle 2
Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA
Kikuchi 5 7 3 3 0 6 81 6.12
Fletcher 1/3 1 0 0 2 1 19 0.00
Gerber 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.15
Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 0.00 W: Kikuchi 1-2
San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA
Richards 2/3 4 6 6 2 0 33 5.17
Perdomo 31/3 1 0 0 0 6 41 5.65
Patiño 1 0 0 0 2 0 17 4.76
Bednar 2 4 2 2 1 2 46 7.11 L: Richards 1-2
T‑2:39
LEAGUE LEADERS
AMERICAN LEAGUE
(Through Thursday’s Games)
BATTING—Lewis, Seattle, .350; Severino, Baltimore, .333; Nola, Seattle, .323; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .321; J.Abreu, Chicago, .320; Rendon, Los Angeles, .316; Cruz, Minnesota, .315; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Grichuk, Toronto, .307.
RUNS—Lewis, Seattle, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Biggio, Toronto, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; T.Anderson, Chicago, 24; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Alberto, Baltimore, 22; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 22.
RBI—J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23.
HITS—D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 43; Lewis, Seattle, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Alberto, Baltimore, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 34; 5 tied at 33.
DOUBLES—Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Adames, Tampa Bay, 11; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; 9 tied at 9.
TRIPLES—Tucker, Houston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.
HOME RUNS—J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Judge, New York, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Crawford, Seattle, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Lopes, Seattle, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5.
PITCHING—Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-1; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 3-1.
ERA—Bieber, Cleveland, 1.35; Lynn, Texas, 1.59; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.21; Greinke, Houston, 2.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.58; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.70; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.97; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.97; Giolito, Chicago, 3.09.
STRIKEOUTS—Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Giolito, Chicago, 58; G.Cole, New York, 53; Lynn, Texas, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 48; Bundy, Los Angeles, 44; Civale, Cleveland, 40; Maeda, Minnesota, 40; F.Valdez, Houston, 40; Berríos, Minnesota, 39; Carrasco, Cleveland, 39.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
(Through Thursday’s Games)
BATTING—Blackmon, Colorado, .390; Solano, San Francisco, .340; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .333; Winker, Cincinnati, .333; Conforto, New York, .324; Swanson, Atlanta, .319; S.Marte, Arizona, .318; B.Harper, Philadelphia, .317; K.Marte, Arizona, .310; C.Walker, Arizona, .310.
RUNS—Tatis Jr., San Diego, 31; Story, Colorado, 29; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 29; Machado, San Diego, 27; Swanson, Atlanta, 27; Betts, Los Angeles, 26; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 23; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 22; T.Turner, Washington, 22.
RBI—Tatis Jr., San Diego, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Machado, San Diego, 27; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 24; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 23; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 23; Do.Smith, New York, 22; Seager, Los Angeles, 22; D.Peralta, Arizona, 22.
HITS—Blackmon, Colorado, 46; K.Marte, Arizona, 39; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 39; Story, Colorado, 38; Swanson, Atlanta, 38; Machado, San Diego, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; S.Marte, Arizona, 35; D.Peralta, Arizona, 35; Solano, San Francisco, 35; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 35.
DOUBLES—C.Walker, Arizona, 13; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 10; Do.Smith, New York, 10; Solano, San Francisco, 10; Swanson, Atlanta, 10; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 10; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 8; Cronenworth, San Diego, 8; Machado, San Diego, 8; S.Marte, Arizona, 8.
TRIPLES—Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 3; Bruce, Philadelphia, 2; Cronenworth, San Diego, 2; Giménez, New York, 2; Hampson, Colorado, 2; Heyward, Chicago, 2; Nimmo, New York, 2; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 2; Story, Colorado, 2; T.Turner, Washington, 2.
HOME RUNS—Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Betts, Los Angeles, 11; Machado, San Diego, 11; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 10; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 9; Story, Colorado, 9; 8 tied at 8.
STOLEN BASES—Villar, Miami, 9; Berti, Miami, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Giménez, New York, 6; Pham, San Diego, 6; Slater, San Francisco, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Betts, Los Angeles, 5; S.Marte, Arizona, 5; Quinn, Philadelphia, 5.
PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 5-0; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-1; Darvish, Chicago, 5-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Davies, San Diego, 4-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3-0; 8 tied at 3-1.
ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 1.35; Bauer, Cincinnati, 1.65; Darvish, Chicago, 1.70; deGrom, New York, 1.80; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 1.94; P.López, Miami, 1.98; Gallen, Arizona, 2.25; Lamet, San Diego, 2.35; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 2.76; Freeland, Colorado, 2.87.
STRIKEOUTS—S.Gray, Cincinnati, 55; Lamet, San Diego, 51; Bauer, Cincinnati, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Gausman, San Francisco, 48; Nola, Philadelphia, 48; Castillo, Cincinnati, 45; Darvish, Chicago, 44; Scherzer, Washington, 44; Ray, Arizona, 43.
ON THIS DATE
1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind the pitching of Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
1934 — The Philadelphia A’s ended Schoolboy Rowe’s 16-game winning streak with a 13-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
1965 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays broke Ralph Kiner’s National League record with his 17th home run of the month in an 8-3 triumph over the New Yok Mets. Kiner had 16 homers in September of 1949. Mays hi a tape measure shot off Jack Fisher.
1967 — Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A’s hit three triples in a 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians.
1971 — Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves knocked in his 100th run of the season, giving him the National League record of 11 seasons with 100 or more RBIs.
1977 — Lou Brock stole base No. 893, breaking Ty Cobb’s modern record for career stolen bases.
1977— Cleveland’s Duane Kuiper hit a one-out solo home run in the first inning off Chicago’s Steve Stone at Municipal Stadium. It was Kuiper’s only homer in 3,379 career at-bats — the fewest homers in most at-bats for any player in MLB history.
1985 — Don Baylor of the New York Yankees set an American League record when he was hit by a pitch for the 190th time in his career. Baylor was struck by California Angels pitcher Kirk McCaskill in the first inning, breaking the old mark of 189 set by Minnie Minoso.
1993 — George Brett recorded his 200th stolen base in Kansas City’s 5-4, 12-inning victory over Boston to join Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players with 3,000 hits, 300 homers and 200 steals.
1995 — Pittsburgh’s Paul Wagner, the NL leader in losses, lost his no-hitter against Colorado on an infield single with two out in ninth.
2000 — Anaheim’s Darin Erstad went 3-for-5 to reach 200 hits faster than any player in 65 years as the Angels defeated Toronto 9-4. Ducky Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals did it in 131 games in 1935.
2002 — Mark Bellhorn became the first player in NL history to hit a home run in the same inning from both sides of the plate, in the fourth of the Chicago Cubs’ 13-10 win over Milwaukee.
2004 — Albert Pujols hit his 40th home run and reached 100 RBIs for the fourth straight season to help St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 4-0. He’s the fourth player to start his major league career with four straight seasons with at least 100 RBIs, joining Hall of Famers Al Simmons, Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams.
2010 — Brian McCann hit a game-winning homer with help from video replay, giving the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Florida Marlins. It was the first time a game ended using a video review.
2015 — Edwin Encarnacion hit three home runs and tied a Toronto record with nine RBIs as the AL East-leading Blue Rays routed the Detroit Tigers 15-1.