Boxes
Boxes

American League

East W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 —

New York 16 11 .593 2½

Toronto 15 14 .517 4½

Baltimore 14 16 .467 6

Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central W L Pct GB

Minnesota 20 12 .625 —

Chicago 19 12 .613 ½

Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½

Detroit 13 16 .448 5½

Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½

West W L Pct GB

Oakland 22 10 .688 —

Houston 17 14 .548 4½

Seattle 13 20 .394 9½

Texas 11 19 .367 10

Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

Thursday’s Results

San Diego 10-3, Seattle 7-8

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday’s Results

Minnesota at Detroit

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1st

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, late, 2nd

Baltimore at Toronto, late

Tampa Bay at Miami, late

Washington at Boston, late

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

Kansas City at White Sox, late

Cleveland at St. Louis, late

Oakland at Houston, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10

Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 6:10

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 7:10

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 9:40

Sunday’s Games

Mets at Yankees (2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10

Washington at Boston, 1:35

Kansas City at White Sox, 2:10

Oakland at Houston, 2:10

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10

National League

East W L Pct GB

Atlanta 18 12 .600 —

Miami 14 12 .538 2

Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4

New York 13 16 .448 4½

Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 18 12 .600 —

St. Louis 11 11 .500 3

Cincinnati 13 17 .433 5

Milwaukee 13 17 .433 5

Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 8

West W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 24 9 .727 —

San Diego 19 14 .576 5

Colorado 16 15 .516 7

San Francisco 15 18 .455 9

Arizona 13 19 .406 10½

Thursday’s Results

San Diego 10-3, Seattle 7-8

Pittsburgh 4-2, St. Louis 3-0

Dodgers 7-2, San Francisco 0-0

Cincinnati 6-6, Milwaukee 1-0

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1st

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, late, 2nd

Atlanta at Philadelphia, late

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, late

Tampa Bay at Miami, late

Washington at Boston, late

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

Cleveland at St. Louis, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Tomlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 1:15

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10, 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 7:10

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:40, 2nd game

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 8:10

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10

Sunday’s Games

Mets at Yankees (2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10

Washington at Boston, 1:35

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:08

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Game 1

New York (N) AB R H BI W K Avg

McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253

Davis 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292

Giménez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254

Conforto rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .330

Alonso 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .226

Canó dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .380

Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213

Smith lf 2 2 1 1 0 0 .320

Nimmo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253

Marisnick cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .429

Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207

Totals 30 6 9 5 0 8

New York (A) AB R H BI W K Avg

Voit dh 4 2 3 0 0 0 .321

Frazier rf 2 2 2 3 1 0 .344

Gardner lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .183

G.Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .133

Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .170

Andújar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Mercer ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Florial cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333

Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189

Estrada 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190

Wade ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Totals 29 4 8 3 3 13

New York (N) 000 015 0 — 6 9 0

New York (A) 220 000 0 — 4 8 2

E‑Andújar 2 (3). LOB‑New York (N) 4, New York (A) 9. 2B‑Frazier (4), Voit (2), Ford (3). HR‑Alonso (6), off Green; Smith (7), off Green; Marisnick (1), off Green; Frazier (3), off Wacha. RBIs‑Alonso 3 (16), Smith (23), Marisnick (1), Frazier 3 (11) Sánchez 2). RISP‑New York (N) 2 for 3; New York (A) 2 for 9 GIDP‑Rosario DP‑New York (A) 1

New York (N) IP H R ER W K P ERA

Wacha 3 6 4 4 1 7 67 7.41

Lockett 2 2 0 0 1 3 31 5.62

Betances 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.40

Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.25 W: Lockett 1-0; S: Díaz 2

New York (A) IP H R ER W K P ERA

Montgomery 5 5 3 2 0 6 68 4.44

Green 1 3 3 3 0 2 28 3.68

Holder 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.61 L: Green 2-2

T‑2:30

LATE THURSDAY

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0

GAME 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg

Akiyama cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .195

Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266

Winker dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333

Suárez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .167

Moustakas 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .234

Galvis 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .214

Payton lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200

Farmer ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .293

Barnhart c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .188

Totals 30 6 9 6 4 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg

Braun rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193

Yelich dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .190

Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237

Gyorko 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206

Smoak ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200

García cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Piña c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231

Narváez pr-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .169

Mathias lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292

Urías 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .286

Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264

Totals 22 0 1 0 3 6

Cincinnati 020 020 2 — 6 9 0

Milwaukee 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

LOB‑Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B‑Castellanos (8), Winker (5), Farmer (3). HR‑Suárez (6), off Grimm. RBIs‑Farmer (4), Barnhart (6), Castellanos (23), Winker (14), Suárez 2 (12). SB‑Urías (1)

Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA

Miley 4 1 0 0 1 3 64 6.57

Sims 2 0 0 0 2 2 42 0.69

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.00 W: Sims 2-0

Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA

Lindblom 4 3 2 2 1 4 75 6.31

Peralta 1 2 2 2 2 2 34 4.32

Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 2.31

Grimm 1 3 2 2 0 2 23 17.36 L: Lindblom 1-2

T‑2:33. A‑0 (41,900)

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0

GAME 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg

González ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263

Frazier 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .198

Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200

Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .190

Polanco dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .121

Tucker cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241

Osuna rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .146

Riddle 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .138

Murphy c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .192

Totals 27 2 6 2 2 3

St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg

Edman 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .253

DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257

Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333

Miller dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .318

O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .180

Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302

Carlson rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .196

Schrock 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264

Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Totals 24 0 5 0 2 3

Pittsburgh 002 000 0 — 2 6 0

St. Louis 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

LOB‑Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 5. 2B‑Goldschmidt (3), Carlson (3). 3B‑Miller (1). RBIs‑González (13), Frazier (10) Louis 4 (Miller, Schrock, Edman, O’Neill). GIDP‑Carlson, DeJong DP‑Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA

Ponce 52/3 5 0 0 2 2 77 2.00

Hartlieb 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.92

Turley 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.18 W: Ponce 1-1; S: Turley 1

St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA

Oviedo 5 4 2 2 2 1 82 3.60

Gomber 2 2 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 L: Oviedo 0-1

T‑2:02

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0

GAME 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287

Seager ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .302

Turner dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .283

Bellinger 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228

Muncy 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .186

Pederson lf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .218

Pollock ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273

Smith c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .195

Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213

Totals 23 2 3 2 3 8

San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg

Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .289

Flores dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284

Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284

Belt 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .315

Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .340

Dickerson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205

Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239

Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210

Bart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .182

Basabe pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247

Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Totals 23 0 2 0 3 8

Los Angeles 010 100 0 — 2 3 0

San Francisco 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

LOB‑Los Angeles 4, San Francisco 5. 2B‑Pederson (3), Smith (2). HR‑Pederson (5), off Gausman. RBIs‑Pederson (11), Smith (10) GIDP‑Pollock DP‑San Francisco 1

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.66

González 21/3 0 0 0 0 3 23 1.23

Graterol 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.09

McGee 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.79

Alexander 1/3 0 0 0 2 0 12 1.74

Treinen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.32

Jansen 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 1.32 W: González 2-0; S: Jansen 8

San Francisco IP H R ER W K P ERA

Gausman 42/3 3 2 2 2 6 93 4.54

Selman 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.45

Gott 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 12.46

Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.06 L: Gausman 1-2

T‑2:30

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

GAME 2

Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg

Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .244

Haggerty lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .303

Lewis cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .350

Seager 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .292

Nola c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .323

Marmolejos 1b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .167

Lopes rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231

Bishop rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Long Jr. dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .176

Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148

Totals 29 8 9 8 5 8

San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg

Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .252

Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300

Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .294

Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253

Myers rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .274

Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .360

France dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .283

Profar lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .188

Naylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160

Mateo ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .125

Torrens c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Garcia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265

Totals 28 3 9 3 3 7

Seattle 600 000 2 — 8 9 0

San Diego 110 010 0 — 3 9 0

LOB‑Seattle 6, San Diego 7. 2B‑Seager (9), Haggerty (3), Marmolejos (1), France (3), Mateo (1). HR‑Marmolejos (3), off Richards; Long Jr. (2), off Richards; Machado (11), off Kikuchi. RBIs‑Seager (26), Marmolejos 4 (9), Long Jr. (7), Haggerty (5), Nola (19), Machado (27), Profar (12), Grisham (15). SB‑Profar (3), Crawford (5). SF‑Seattle (Seager); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Hosmer).GIDP‑Machado, Naylor DP‑Seattle 2

Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA

Kikuchi 5 7 3 3 0 6 81 6.12

Fletcher 1/3 1 0 0 2 1 19 0.00

Gerber 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.15

Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 0.00 W: Kikuchi 1-2

San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA

Richards 2/3 4 6 6 2 0 33 5.17

Perdomo 31/3 1 0 0 0 6 41 5.65

Patiño 1 0 0 0 2 0 17 4.76

Bednar 2 4 2 2 1 2 46 7.11 L: Richards 1-2

T‑2:39

LEAGUE LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

(Through Thursday’s Games)

BATTING—Lewis, Seattle, .350; Severino, Baltimore, .333; Nola, Seattle, .323; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .321; J.Abreu, Chicago, .320; Rendon, Los Angeles, .316; Cruz, Minnesota, .315; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Grichuk, Toronto, .307.

RUNS—Lewis, Seattle, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Biggio, Toronto, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; T.Anderson, Chicago, 24; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Alberto, Baltimore, 22; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 22.

RBI—J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23.

HITS—D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 43; Lewis, Seattle, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Alberto, Baltimore, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 34; 5 tied at 33.

DOUBLES—Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Adames, Tampa Bay, 11; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; 9 tied at 9.

TRIPLES—Tucker, Houston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS—J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Judge, New York, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Crawford, Seattle, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Lopes, Seattle, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5.

PITCHING—Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-1; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 3-1.

ERA—Bieber, Cleveland, 1.35; Lynn, Texas, 1.59; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.21; Greinke, Houston, 2.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.58; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.70; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.97; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.97; Giolito, Chicago, 3.09.

STRIKEOUTS—Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Giolito, Chicago, 58; G.Cole, New York, 53; Lynn, Texas, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 48; Bundy, Los Angeles, 44; Civale, Cleveland, 40; Maeda, Minnesota, 40; F.Valdez, Houston, 40; Berríos, Minnesota, 39; Carrasco, Cleveland, 39.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

(Through Thursday’s Games)

BATTING—Blackmon, Colorado, .390; Solano, San Francisco, .340; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .333; Winker, Cincinnati, .333; Conforto, New York, .324; Swanson, Atlanta, .319; S.Marte, Arizona, .318; B.Harper, Philadelphia, .317; K.Marte, Arizona, .310; C.Walker, Arizona, .310.

RUNS—Tatis Jr., San Diego, 31; Story, Colorado, 29; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 29; Machado, San Diego, 27; Swanson, Atlanta, 27; Betts, Los Angeles, 26; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 23; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 22; T.Turner, Washington, 22.

RBI—Tatis Jr., San Diego, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Machado, San Diego, 27; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 24; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 23; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 23; Do.Smith, New York, 22; Seager, Los Angeles, 22; D.Peralta, Arizona, 22.

HITS—Blackmon, Colorado, 46; K.Marte, Arizona, 39; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 39; Story, Colorado, 38; Swanson, Atlanta, 38; Machado, San Diego, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; S.Marte, Arizona, 35; D.Peralta, Arizona, 35; Solano, San Francisco, 35; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 35.

DOUBLES—C.Walker, Arizona, 13; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 10; Do.Smith, New York, 10; Solano, San Francisco, 10; Swanson, Atlanta, 10; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 10; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 8; Cronenworth, San Diego, 8; Machado, San Diego, 8; S.Marte, Arizona, 8.

TRIPLES—Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 3; Bruce, Philadelphia, 2; Cronenworth, San Diego, 2; Giménez, New York, 2; Hampson, Colorado, 2; Heyward, Chicago, 2; Nimmo, New York, 2; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 2; Story, Colorado, 2; T.Turner, Washington, 2.

HOME RUNS—Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Betts, Los Angeles, 11; Machado, San Diego, 11; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 10; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 9; Story, Colorado, 9; 8 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES—Villar, Miami, 9; Berti, Miami, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Giménez, New York, 6; Pham, San Diego, 6; Slater, San Francisco, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Betts, Los Angeles, 5; S.Marte, Arizona, 5; Quinn, Philadelphia, 5.

PITCHING—Fried, Atlanta, 5-0; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-1; Darvish, Chicago, 5-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Davies, San Diego, 4-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3-0; 8 tied at 3-1.

ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 1.35; Bauer, Cincinnati, 1.65; Darvish, Chicago, 1.70; deGrom, New York, 1.80; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 1.94; P.López, Miami, 1.98; Gallen, Arizona, 2.25; Lamet, San Diego, 2.35; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 2.76; Freeland, Colorado, 2.87.

STRIKEOUTS—S.Gray, Cincinnati, 55; Lamet, San Diego, 51; Bauer, Cincinnati, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Gausman, San Francisco, 48; Nola, Philadelphia, 48; Castillo, Cincinnati, 45; Darvish, Chicago, 44; Scherzer, Washington, 44; Ray, Arizona, 43.

ON THIS DATE

1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind the pitching of Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1934 — The Philadelphia A’s ended Schoolboy Rowe’s 16-game winning streak with a 13-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1965 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays broke Ralph Kiner’s National League record with his 17th home run of the month in an 8-3 triumph over the New Yok Mets. Kiner had 16 homers in September of 1949. Mays hi a tape measure shot off Jack Fisher.

1967 — Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A’s hit three triples in a 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians.

1971 — Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves knocked in his 100th run of the season, giving him the National League record of 11 seasons with 100 or more RBIs.

1977 — Lou Brock stole base No. 893, breaking Ty Cobb’s modern record for career stolen bases.

1977— Cleveland’s Duane Kuiper hit a one-out solo home run in the first inning off Chicago’s Steve Stone at Municipal Stadium. It was Kuiper’s only homer in 3,379 career at-bats — the fewest homers in most at-bats for any player in MLB history.

1985 — Don Baylor of the New York Yankees set an American League record when he was hit by a pitch for the 190th time in his career. Baylor was struck by California Angels pitcher Kirk McCaskill in the first inning, breaking the old mark of 189 set by Minnie Minoso.

1993 — George Brett recorded his 200th stolen base in Kansas City’s 5-4, 12-inning victory over Boston to join Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players with 3,000 hits, 300 homers and 200 steals.

1995 — Pittsburgh’s Paul Wagner, the NL leader in losses, lost his no-hitter against Colorado on an infield single with two out in ninth.

2000 — Anaheim’s Darin Erstad went 3-for-5 to reach 200 hits faster than any player in 65 years as the Angels defeated Toronto 9-4. Ducky Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals did it in 131 games in 1935.

2002 — Mark Bellhorn became the first player in NL history to hit a home run in the same inning from both sides of the plate, in the fourth of the Chicago Cubs’ 13-10 win over Milwaukee.

2004 — Albert Pujols hit his 40th home run and reached 100 RBIs for the fourth straight season to help St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 4-0. He’s the fourth player to start his major league career with four straight seasons with at least 100 RBIs, joining Hall of Famers Al Simmons, Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams.

2010 — Brian McCann hit a game-winning homer with help from video replay, giving the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Florida Marlins. It was the first time a game ended using a video review.

2015 — Edwin Encarnacion hit three home runs and tied a Toronto record with nine RBIs as the AL East-leading Blue Rays routed the Detroit Tigers 15-1.

