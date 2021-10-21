Braves blast four HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS

LOS ANGELES — Behind the red-hot bat of Eddie Rosario, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999. All they need to do is put away the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Easier said than done.
After all, the Braves were in exactly the same position last year and failed to finish the job.
Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the National League Championship Series and six Atlanta pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Braves a 9-2 victory Wednesday for a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven playoff.
Game 5 is Thursday in Los Angeles. Last year, the Dodgers also trailed 0-2 and 1-3 against Atlanta in the NLCS before roaring back to win three straight. This time however, Los Angeles will have to try to come back without All-Star third baseman Justin Turner, who injured his hamstring running out a grounder in the seventh inning. Turner likely is out for the rest of the postseason.
“As we saw last year, winning a game is hard, especially a veteran team like this that we’re playing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “But I feel good about our club just from what we experienced last year and where these guys are.”
Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman also homered for the Braves, who bounced right back from blowing a late lead in an agonizing loss Tuesday to end their 10-game skid at Dodger Stadium.
“I feel like everyone has really hunkered down and dug their heels in and everyone is really focused,” Rosario said through a translator. “That’s something that I’m really proud to be a part of.”
Rosario became the first player to have two four-hit games in a League Championship Series. He drove in four runs and scored three while continuing his torrid postseason hitting, finishing a double short of the cycle. He homered in the second inning, tripled in the third, singled in the fifth and clocked a three-run homer in the ninth.
“As soon as I hit that first home run I just thought to myself, ‘Wow, I feel amazing right now,’” Rosario said, “so I kind of just carried that confidence into my other at-bats going forward.”
Rosario hit for the cycle last month against San Francisco, achieving the feat on just five total pitches.
The Dodgers will need to jump-start their offense to have a shot at another NLCS comeback. Their first five hitters — Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, NL batting champion Trea Turner, Will Smith and Gavin Lux — were a combined 0 for 17 in Game 4.
Los Angeles, which had won 18 of 19 at home going back to the regular season, has won six consecutive postseason elimination games dating to last year.
Rosario was acquired from Cleveland on July 30 as the Braves remade their depleted outfield before the trade deadline.
What a find he’s been.
The left fielder has hit safely in every game this postseason, piling up 14 hits in 30 at-bats (.467) — including a walk-off single in Game 2 against the Dodgers. Rosario is 10 for 17 (.588) with two homers and six RBIs in the NLCS.
“He’s been looking so good at the plate, hitting balls hard,” Freeman said.
The Braves wasted no time jumping all over 20-game winner Julio Urías, who gave up three homers in 2 2/3 innings. It was the second time he allowed that many in his career; the first time was in his second major league game in 2016.
Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg
Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .313
Albies 2b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .294
Riley 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Rosario lf 5 3 4 4 0 1 .588
Duvall cf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .286
Pederson rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .313
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 39 9 12 9 3 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Betts rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
T.Turner 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Lux cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Buehler pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Souza Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
J.Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Taylor lf-cf-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .417
Urías p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pollock ph-lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .250
Totals 30 2 4 2 1 4
Atlanta 022 010 004 — 9 12 0
Los Angeles 000 020 000 — 2 4 1
E‑Betts (1). LOB‑Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B‑Freeman (1). 3B‑Rosario (1). HR‑Rosario (1), off Urías; Duvall (1), off Urías; Freeman (1), off Urías; Rosario (2), off Gonsolin. RBIs‑Rosario 4 (6), Duvall 2 (4), Freeman 2 (2), Pederson (4), Pollock 2 (2). SB‑Bellinger (1), Swanson (1). SF‑Duvall DP‑Atlanta 1
Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Smyly 31/3 2 2 2 1 2 56 5.40
Martin 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Minter 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 0.00
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.50
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 W: Smyly 1-0
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA