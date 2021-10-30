Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead

ATLANTA — Ian Anderson had pitched five no-hit innings when Brian Snitker walked up to the 23-year-old and said, “That’s it.”
“Are you sure? Are you sure?” the rookie right-hander asked.
“I’m going with my gut right here,” the manager said.
Anderson and the Braves’ bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud drove in runs. and Atlanta beat the Houston Astros 2-0 on Friday to grab a 2-1 World Series lead.
Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a single leading off the eighth against Tyler Matzek that dropped in front of Eddie Rosario, just 232 feet from home plate, for Houston’s first hit as the left fielder pulled up to avoid colliding with shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Anderson threw 76 pitches, and A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson, Matzek and Will Smith combined for the last 57 of the 18th two-hit shutout in Series history. Smith remained perfect in five save chances this postseason.
“Obviously you want the chance to compete, especially on the biggest stage like this is,” Anderson said. “But, yeah, I knew he wasn’t going to budge.”
Anderson struck out four and walked three, throwing just 39 of 76 pitches for strikes.
“He was effectively wild,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Our guys never could zero in on the strikes.”
Anderson is 4-0 in his postseason career with a 1.26 ERA.
“He’s turned into an absolute animal, a beast in the playoffs,” Matzek said.
Of the 60 previous times the Series was tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner went on to win 39 times — including six of the past nine. Game 4 was played late Saturday in Atlanta.
Riley hit an RBI double in the third on a cutter from rookie Luis Garcia after Freddie Freeman singled, and d’Arnaud added his second Series homer in the eighth, a 437-foot drive off Kendall Graveman that was d’Arnaud’s first long ball at home since September 2020.
Atlanta, which stranded nine runners, improved to 6-0 this postseason at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and where it has won 11 of its last 12 games. The Braves stopped a five-game home World Series losing streak.
Houston, the top-hitting team in the majors during the season with a .267 average, was limited to seven baserunners.
“We didn’t swing it for one game,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “I think we flush it and move on to the next day and have a short memory.”
Díaz’s hit ended the longest no-hit bid in the Series since Game 2 in 1967, when Boston ace Jim Lonborg pitched a one-hitter and allowed a two-out double in the eighth to St. Louis’ Julian Javier.
Pinch-runner Jose Siri stole second with two outs in the eighth and went to third when d’Arnaud’s throw skipped into center field for an error, but Siri was stranded when Michael Brantley popped out against Matzek.
On a damp 49-degree night, rookie starters matched up in the Series for just the eighth time. Garcia gave up three hits in 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and four walks. He threw 72 pitches and came out after getting the first two outs of the fourth with just two pitches.
