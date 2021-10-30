Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead

Anderson is 4-0 in his postseason career with a 1.26 ERA.

“He’s turned into an absolute animal, a beast in the playoffs,” Matzek said.

Of the 60 previous times the Series was tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner went on to win 39 times — including six of the past nine. Game 4 was played late Saturday in Atlanta.

Riley hit an RBI double in the third on a cutter from rookie Luis Garcia after Freddie Freeman singled, and d’Arnaud added his second Series homer in the eighth, a 437-foot drive off Kendall Graveman that was d’Arnaud’s first long ball at home since September 2020.

Atlanta, which stranded nine runners, improved to 6-0 this postseason at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and where it has won 11 of its last 12 games. The Braves stopped a five-game home World Series losing streak.

Houston, the top-hitting team in the majors during the season with a .267 average, was limited to seven baserunners.

“We didn’t swing it for one game,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “I think we flush it and move on to the next day and have a short memory.”