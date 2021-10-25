Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making

“I wasn’t here with the team in 2017, but I’ve gotten booed just as equal as anybody else. So I think we all have the same mentality that we really want to win a World Series to demonstrate that we are just a great team,” he said.

The Astros are in the Fall Classic for the third time in five years and got there minus ace Justin Verlander (Goochland, ODU), who missed the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Braves overcame a season-ending knee injury to star Ronald Acuña Jr. in July and surged after being stuck at 52-55 in early August. Boosted by NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario, Atlanta is making its first appearance in the World Series since 1999.

On the field — and the bench — a lot of eyes will be on Baker.

He won the World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 and has taken five teams to the playoffs as a manager but never won the crown.

Baker took this job in 2020 in the wake of Houston’s cheating scandal — “there’s a few things I still hadn’t accomplished” — and at 72, with a lifetime of credentials, gets another chance.