RAYS:Tampa Bay signed left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to a major league contract and designated right-hander Chase Anderson for assignment.
A'S:Outfielder Ramón Laureano remained in concussion protocol Wednesday. Laureano left Monday night's game in the first inning after his neck and shoulder hit the right-field fence hard when he made a leaping catch to take a home run away from Gleyber Torres.
RANGERS:Shortstop Corey Seager is headed to Double-A Frisco to begin a rehab assignment Thursday. He is likely to rejoin the Rangers when they get home from their current road trip.
ASTROS:Outfielder Michael Brantley has left the team for more testing on his surgically repaired shoulder. He hasn't played since last season. Houston manager Dusty Baker is hopeful Brantley will rejoin the team soon to continue his rehab.