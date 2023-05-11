RAYS:Tampa Bay signed left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to a major league contract and designated right-hander Chase Anderson for assignment.

A'S:Outfielder Ramón Laureano remained in concussion protocol Wednesday. Laureano left Monday night's game in the first inning after his neck and shoulder hit the right-field fence hard when he made a leaping catch to take a home run away from Gleyber Torres.

RANGERS:Shortstop Corey Seager is headed to Double-A Frisco to begin a rehab assignment Thursday. He is likely to rejoin the Rangers when they get home from their current road trip.