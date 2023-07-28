BREWERS: Carlos Santana is heading to Milwaukee. The Brewers are acquiring the veteran first baseman/ designated hitter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguer Jhonny Severino, a source told The Associated Press.

CUBS-CARDS: Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing in the first inning of their game Thursday, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the dustup. Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down.