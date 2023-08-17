INDICTED: Sam Miele, a former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican's campaign.

TREATY: The Czech Republic on Wednesday completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory. The U.S. has similar agreements with 24 other NATO members.

NEW JET: The U.S. Air Force will invest $235 million to help a startup manufacturer build a jet with a blended-wing body officials say could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes and perhaps eventually be used to carry airline passengers, JetZero and the Air Force announced Wednesday.

TRANS RIGHTS: Transgender youth in North Carolina lost access Wednesday to gender-affirming treatments after the Republican-controlled General Assembly overrode the Democratic governor's veto. Also overridden were a veto on a ban of LGBTQ+ instruction in the early grades and one banning trans girls from girls' sports teams.

RATE HIKES: Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday.

MILITARY BUILDUP: China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed Wednesday by The Associated Press.